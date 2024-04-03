Seattle Kraken vs Los Angeles Kings: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Apr. 3, 2024

The Seattle Kraken go on the road to play the Los Angeles Kings at 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Seattle Kraken vs Los Angeles Kings game preview

The Seattle Kraken are 31-30-13 and 11th in the West in what has been a disappointing season for Seattle. The Kraken are coming off a 4-2 win over the San Jose Sharks and are 3-8-1 in their last 12 games.

The Kraken have been led by Jared McCann, who has 59 points. Oliver Bjorkstrand has 52 points; Vince Dunn has 46 points, while Jordan Eberle has 42.

The Los Angeles Kings, meanwhile, are 38-25-11 and eighth in the West. Los Angeles is coming off a 4-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets and is on a three-game losing skid.

The Kings have been led by Kevin Fiala, who has 66 points. Adrian Kempe has 66 points; Anze Kopitar has 66 points, Quinton Byfield has 53 points, while Trevor Moore has 50.

Kraken vs Kings: Head-to-head & key numbers

Seattle is 1-0-1 against LA this season.

The Kraken are averaging 2.62 goals per game, which ranks 19th.

Los Angeles is 17-11-7 at home with a +23 goal differential.

Seattle is allowing 2.82 goals per game, which ranks eighth.

The Kings are averaging 3.07 goals per game, which ranks 17th.

The Kraken are 15-13-7 with a -7 goal differential.

LA is allowing 2.59 goals per game, which ranks fourth.

Kraken vs Kings: Odds & Prediction

The Seattle Kraken are +150 underdogs, with the Los Angeles Kings being -180 favorites, while the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

Seattle's disappointing season is nearly over as it will miss out on the playoffs, while Los Angeles is fighting for a playoff spot.

With the Kings needing to string together wins, they should come out hot and should get out to an early lead and hold onto it. The Kings should limit the Kraken's offense and get a much-needed win.

Prediction: Los Angeles 3-1 Seattle

Kraken vs Kings: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Los Angeles to win -180

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals -118

Tip 3: Matty Beniers over 1.5 shots on goal -130

Tip 4: Quinton Byfield over 0.5 points -120

