Seattle Kraken vs Minnesota Wild: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 19, 2025

The Seattle Kraken are on to face off with the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Ad

They are both coming off wins as Seattle (30-34-5) defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 6-2 on Tuesday while Minnesota (38-25-5) won 3-1 over the LA Kings.

Kraken vs Wild: Head-to-head & key stats

Seattle is 4-7 all-time against Minnesota

The Kraken are averaging 3.01 goals per game

The Wild are 16-15-2 at home

Seattle is allowing 3.188 goals per game

Minnesota is averaging 2.7 goals per game

The Kraken are 14-19 on the road

The Wild are allowing 2.83 goals per game

Ad

Trending

Seattle Kraken vs Minnesota Wild: Preview

Seattle will play the second half of a back-to-back set. The Kraken are led by Chandler Stephenson's 48 points, Jared McCann's 46 points and Jaden Schwartz and Shane Wright's 40 points each.

They will start Phillip Grubauer who is 7-15-1 with a 3.61 GAA and a .872 SV%. In his career against Minnesota, he is 9-7 with a 2.95 GAA and a .894 SV%.

Meanwhile, Minnesota is 2-1-1 in its last four and is in a playoff spot. The Wild are expected to start Filip Gustavsson who is 26-15-4 with a 2.57 GAA and a .915 SV%. In his career against Seattle, he is 2-0 with a 1.50 GAA and a .950 SV%.

Ad

Minnesota is led by Matt Boldy who has 56 points, Marco Rossi with 53 points, Kirill Kaprizov with 52 points and Mats Zuccarello with 42 points.

Kraken vs Wild: Odds & Prediction

Minnesota is a -166 favorite while Seattle is a +140 underdog. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Kraken picked up a blowout win over Chicago on Tuesday but have to play the second half of a back-to-back which is always tough. Grubauer has struggled this season and that should continue on the road against Minnesota.

Ad

Seattle will have some tired legs which could cause some penalties and turnovers. Minnesota will be able to score on Grubauer and cruise to a big win.

Prediction: Wild 3, Kraken 1.

Kraken vs Wild: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Minnesota ML (-166)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (-102)

Tip 3: Mats Zuccarello 3+ shots on goal (+125)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama