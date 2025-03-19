  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Seattle Kraken
  • Seattle Kraken vs Minnesota Wild: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 19, 2025

Seattle Kraken vs Minnesota Wild: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 19, 2025

By Cole Shelton
Modified Mar 19, 2025 14:52 GMT
NHL: Seattle Kraken at Chicago Blackhawks - Source: Imagn
Seattle Kraken vs Minnesota Wild: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 19, 2025 (image credit: IMAGN)

The Seattle Kraken are on to face off with the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Ad

They are both coming off wins as Seattle (30-34-5) defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 6-2 on Tuesday while Minnesota (38-25-5) won 3-1 over the LA Kings.

Kraken vs Wild: Head-to-head & key stats

  • Seattle is 4-7 all-time against Minnesota
  • The Kraken are averaging 3.01 goals per game
  • The Wild are 16-15-2 at home
  • Seattle is allowing 3.188 goals per game
  • Minnesota is averaging 2.7 goals per game
  • The Kraken are 14-19 on the road
  • The Wild are allowing 2.83 goals per game
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Seattle Kraken vs Minnesota Wild: Preview

Seattle will play the second half of a back-to-back set. The Kraken are led by Chandler Stephenson's 48 points, Jared McCann's 46 points and Jaden Schwartz and Shane Wright's 40 points each.

They will start Phillip Grubauer who is 7-15-1 with a 3.61 GAA and a .872 SV%. In his career against Minnesota, he is 9-7 with a 2.95 GAA and a .894 SV%.

Meanwhile, Minnesota is 2-1-1 in its last four and is in a playoff spot. The Wild are expected to start Filip Gustavsson who is 26-15-4 with a 2.57 GAA and a .915 SV%. In his career against Seattle, he is 2-0 with a 1.50 GAA and a .950 SV%.

Ad

Minnesota is led by Matt Boldy who has 56 points, Marco Rossi with 53 points, Kirill Kaprizov with 52 points and Mats Zuccarello with 42 points.

Kraken vs Wild: Odds & Prediction

Minnesota is a -166 favorite while Seattle is a +140 underdog. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Kraken picked up a blowout win over Chicago on Tuesday but have to play the second half of a back-to-back which is always tough. Grubauer has struggled this season and that should continue on the road against Minnesota.

Ad

Seattle will have some tired legs which could cause some penalties and turnovers. Minnesota will be able to score on Grubauer and cruise to a big win.

Prediction: Wild 3, Kraken 1.

Kraken vs Wild: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Minnesota ML (-166)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (-102)

Tip 3: Mats Zuccarello 3+ shots on goal (+125)

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी