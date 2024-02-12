Seattle Kraken vs New Jersey Devils: Game preview, predictions, odds, betting tips & more | Feb. 12, 2024

The Seattle Kraken go on the road to play the New Jersey Devils on Monday at 7 p.m. ET at the Prudential Center. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Seattle Kraken vs. New Jersey Devils preview

The Seattle Kraken (21-20-10, 11th in the West) are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. They are on a two-game losing skid and in the midst of a five-game road trip.

Seattle is led by Oliver Bjorkstrand (40 points), Vince Dunn (39), Jared McCann (36), Eeli Tolvanen (30) and Jordan Eberle (28).

Meanwhile, the New Jersey Devils (25-21-4, 10th in the East) are coming off a 1-0 loss in overtime to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. They are on a two-game losing skid.

The Devils are led by Jesper Bratt (55 points), Jack Hughes (45), Tyler Toffoli (34), Nico Hischier (32) and Luke Hughes (26).

Kraken vs. Devils: Head-to-head & key numbers

Seattle is 2-3 all-time against New Jersey.

New Jersey is allowing 3.52 goals per game, which ranks 29th.

The Kraken are 10-11-6 with a -10 goal differential.

The Devils are averaging 3.38 GFA, which ranks ninth.

Seattle has a 2.76 GFA, which ranks 27th.

New Jersey is 11-12-2 at home with a -11 goal differential.

The Kraken have a GAA of 2.86, which ranks 11th.

Kraken vs. Devils: Odds & prediction

The Seattle Kraken are +120, while the New Jersey Devils are -142 favorites, with the over/under set at 6.5 goals.

Seattle and New Jersey have had disappointing seasons this year. Both made the playoffs last season and were expected to be back in the playoffs this year.

The problem for Seattle is its offense, while goaltending has been a major issue for New Jersey. After getting shutout in their last game, the Devils' offense should rebound in a big way here to get the win.

Prediction: Devils 3, Kraken 2.

Kraken vs. Devils: Betting tips

Tip 1: New Jersey to win -142.

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals -118.

Tip 3: Eeli Tolvanen over 1.5 shots on goal -140.

Tip 4: Dawson Mercer over 0.5 points +145.

