Seattle Kraken vs New York Islanders: Game preview, predictions, odds, betting tips & more | Feb. 13, 2024

The struggling Seattle Kraken (21-20-10) will look to end their five-game road losing streak when they take on the New York Islanders (22-18-2). The puck will drop at UBS Arena at 7:30 p.m. tonight. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, MSGSN and ROOT Sports NW.

New York looks to bounce back from a 5-2 home loss against the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Meanwhile, Seattle aims to recover from a 3-1 road defeat to the Devils on Monday.

Seattle Kraken vs. New York Islanders: Game preview

The Seattle Kraken score an average of 2.8 goals per game, succeeding on 20.8% of their power play opportunities. Defensively, they allow an average of 2.87 goals per game.

Jared McCann leads the team with 21 goals and 16 assists. Oliver Bjorkstrand supported him with 13 goals and 27 assists, and Adam Larsson added 13 assists.

Philipp Grubauer holds a season record of 5-9-1, with a 3.25 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage.

Meanwhile, the Islanders maintain a scoring rate of 2.94 GFA. Defensively, they have a 3.31 GAA, and their power play has a 22.5% success rate.

Mathew Barzal takes the lead for New York, registering 15 goals, 40 assists and 159 shots on goal, with contribution from Noah Dobson's 47 assists. In goal, Ilya Sorokin holds a record of 16-12-9, boasting a 3.10 GAA and a solid .910 SV%.

Seattle Kraken vs. New York Islanders: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off five times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Kraken have an overall record of 3-2 (60%) against the Islanders.

In faceoffs, the Kraken have a 47.5% win rate, while the Islanders have 50.4%.

The Kraken boast a 78.8% success rate on penalty kills, while the Islanders are 71.3%.

Seattle Kraken vs. New York Islanders: Odds and prediction

New York has shown resilience as the favorite this season, recording 12 wins in 26 matchups. The Islanders have secured victory in three out of seven games with odds shorter than -158. The team presents a promising 61.2% chance of winning this game.

Conversely, the Kraken have embraced the underdog role, securing ten wins in 33 matchups this season. When listed as underdogs with odds at +134 or longer, Seattle has managed a 3-8 record. The team has a 42.7% chance of victory in this game.

Prediction: Kraken 5 - 3 Islanders

Seattle Kraken vs. New York Islanders: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Seattle to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Jared McCann to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Mathew Barzal to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Islanders to beat the spread: Yes

Poll : Who will win ? Seattle Kraken New York Islanders 0 votes