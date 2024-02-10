Seattle Kraken vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Game preview, predictions, odds, betting tips & more | Feb. 10, 2024

The Philadelphia Flyers will host the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. This exciting matchup will be televised on ESPN+ and HULU.

Philadelphia is coming off a 4-1 home win against the Jets on Feb 8. Meanwhile, Seattle suffered a 2-0 defeat on the road against the San Jose Sharks in its last game on Jan 30.

Seattle Kraken vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Game preview

The Seattle Kraken average 2.78 goals per game, succeeding on 21.70% of their power play opportunities.

Defensively, the Kraken allow an average of 2.86 goals per game and efficiently kill off 78.8% of their opponent's power plays.

Jared McCann leads the team with 20.0 goals and 15.0 assists. He is supported by Vince Dunn's 29.0 assists with 130 shots on goal, while Jordan Eberle added 9.0 goals and 19.0 assists.

In goal, Joey Daccord holds a season record of 15-9-9, with a 2.32 goals against average and an impressive .921 save percentage.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Flyers are averaging 2.87 goals per game and boast a power play success rate of 12.9%.

Defensively, they have a 2.8 GAA and maintain an impressive penalty kill rate of 85.7%.

Travis Konecny leads the team with 24.0 goals and 21.0 assists, followed by Joel Farabee with 17.0 goals and 24.0 assists. Owen Tippett has 173 shots on goal.

Moreover, Samuel Ersson boasts a 14-9-3 record in goal, maintaining a 2.47 GAA and a .903 SV%.

Seattle Kraken vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off five times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Kraken have an overall record of 3-2 (60%) against the Flyers.

In faceoffs, the Kraken have a 47.6% win rate, while the Flyers have 49.2%.

The Kraken boast a 78.8% success rate on penalty kills, while the Flyers are 85.7%.

Seattle Kraken vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Odds and prediction

The Flyers have proven their mettle This season as favorites, winning 7 out of 12 games. Furthermore, they hold a respectable 5-4 record in games where their odds were shorter than -118, indicating a 54.1% chance of winning this game.

Conversely, the Seattle Kraken have embraced their underdog role a remarkable 31 times this season, managing to upset their opponents in 10 matchups. Specifically, Seattle has emerged victorious in nine out of 26 games when listed as underdogs with odds of -102 or longer. It provided them with a 50.5% chance of victory in this clash.

Prediction: Seattle 5 - 3 Flyers

Seattle Kraken vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Seattle to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Jared McCann to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Sean Couturier to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Flyers to beat the spread: Yes

