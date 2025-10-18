Seattle Kraken vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Game preview, predictions and odds | October 18, 2025

The Seattle Kraken are on the road to play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, October 18, at 7 p.m. ET. Seattle (2-0-2) is coming off a 4-3 shootout loss to Ottawa on Thursday, while Toronto (3-2) is coming off a 2-1 OT win over the Rangers.
Kraken vs. Maple Leafs: Head-to-head & key stats
- Seattle went 0-2 against Toronto last season
- The Kraken are 0-0-2 on the road
- Toronto is averaging 3.8 goals per game
- Seattle is allowing 2.5 goals per game
- The Maple Leafs are allowing 3.2 goals per game
- The Kraken are averaging 3 goals per game
- Toronto is 3-1 at home
Seattle Kraken vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Preview
Seattle is coming off a 4-3 shootout loss to Ottawa on Thursday. The Kraken are led by Vince Dunn, who has one goal and three assists, Jared McCann has three goals and one assist, Brandon Montour has hour assists, and Matty Beniers has one goal and two assists.
The Kraken are set to start Joey Daccord, who's 2-0-1 with a 2.23 GAA and a .918 SV%. Daccord is 1-3 with a 2.84 GAA and a .908 SV% in his career against Toronto.
Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs are on a two-game winning streak and coming off an OT win over the Rangers. Toronto is set to start Anthony Stolarz, who's 2-2 with a 2.52 GAA and a .907 SV%. In his career against Seattle, he's 2-0 with a 0.89 GAA and a .962 SV%.
Toronto's offense has been led by captain Auston Matthews, who has four goals and one assist. William Nylander, meanwhile, has two goals and seven assists for nine points, Matthew Knies has two goals and five assists for seven points, and Morgan Rielly has one goal and four assists.
Kraken vs. Maple Leafs: Odds & Prediction
Seattle is a +185 underdog while Toronto is a -225 favorite, and the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.
The Maple Leafs have been off to a hot start this season, and it should continue here against Seattle. The Kraken have been struggling at times to score, and Stolarz has been solid as he should limit Seattle's offense.
Toronto, meanwhile, has started to click offensively as the Maple Leafs will get a big win at home here.
Prediction: Maple Leafs 4, Kraken 2.
Kraken vs. Maple Leafs: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Toronto -1.5 (+120)
Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-130)
