  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Vancouver Canucks
  • Seattle Kraken vs Vancouver Canucks: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 2, 2025

Seattle Kraken vs Vancouver Canucks: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 2, 2025

By Cole Shelton
Modified Apr 02, 2025 16:07 GMT
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Winnipeg Jets - Source: Imagn
Seattle Kraken vs Vancouver Canucks: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 2, 2025 (image credit: IMAGN)

The Seattle Kraken are on the road to face off with the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Ad

They are both coming off losses as Seattle (31-38-6) suffered a 3-1 defeat to Dallas on Monday while Vancouver (34-27-13) lost 3-1 to Winnipeg on Sunday.

Kraken vs Canucks: Head-to-head & key stats

  • Seattle is 6-6-2 all-time against Vancouver
  • The Kraken are 14-21-1 on the road
  • Vancouver is allowing 3.06 goals per game
  • Seattle is averaging 2.97 goals per game
  • The Canucks are averaging 2.84 goals per game
  • The Kraken are allowing 3.22 goals per game
  • Vancouver is 15-13-7 at home
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Seattle Kraken vs Vancouver Canucks: Preview

Seattle is on a two-game losing streak and has been eliminated from playoff contention. The team is led by Jared McCann's 52 points, Chandler Stephenson's 48 points, Jaden Schwartz's 46 points and Matty Beniers' 41 points.

The Kraken will start Joey Daccord who is 24-20-5 with a 2.72 GAA and a .907 SV%. In his career against Vancouver, he is 1-2-1 with a 3.77 GAA and a .866 SV%.

Ad

Meanwhile, Vancouver is battling for a playoff spot. The Canucks will start Thatcher Demko who is 8-7-3 with a 2.84 GAA and a .892 SV%. In his career against the Kraken, he is 5-2-1 with a 2.97 GAA and a .899 SV%.

They are led by Quinn Hughes who has 70 points, Brock Boeser with 46 points and Jake DeBrusk and Conor Garland with 44 points each.

Kraken vs Canucks: Odds & Prediction

Seattle is a +130 underdog while Vancouver is a -155 favorite. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

Ad

The Kraken have struggled this season and don't have anything left to play for. Vancouver needs to win as many games as possible and will need some help to get into the playoffs.

Look for the Canucks to start strong and get a much-needed win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Prediction: Canucks 3, Kraken 1.

Kraken vs Canucks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Vancouver ML (-155)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (-118)

Tip 3: Quinn Hughes 3+ shots on goal (-115)

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी