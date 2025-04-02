Seattle Kraken vs Vancouver Canucks: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 2, 2025

The Seattle Kraken are on the road to face off with the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET.

They are both coming off losses as Seattle (31-38-6) suffered a 3-1 defeat to Dallas on Monday while Vancouver (34-27-13) lost 3-1 to Winnipeg on Sunday.

Kraken vs Canucks: Head-to-head & key stats

Seattle is 6-6-2 all-time against Vancouver

The Kraken are 14-21-1 on the road

Vancouver is allowing 3.06 goals per game

Seattle is averaging 2.97 goals per game

The Canucks are averaging 2.84 goals per game

The Kraken are allowing 3.22 goals per game

Vancouver is 15-13-7 at home

Seattle Kraken vs Vancouver Canucks: Preview

Seattle is on a two-game losing streak and has been eliminated from playoff contention. The team is led by Jared McCann's 52 points, Chandler Stephenson's 48 points, Jaden Schwartz's 46 points and Matty Beniers' 41 points.

The Kraken will start Joey Daccord who is 24-20-5 with a 2.72 GAA and a .907 SV%. In his career against Vancouver, he is 1-2-1 with a 3.77 GAA and a .866 SV%.

Meanwhile, Vancouver is battling for a playoff spot. The Canucks will start Thatcher Demko who is 8-7-3 with a 2.84 GAA and a .892 SV%. In his career against the Kraken, he is 5-2-1 with a 2.97 GAA and a .899 SV%.

They are led by Quinn Hughes who has 70 points, Brock Boeser with 46 points and Jake DeBrusk and Conor Garland with 44 points each.

Kraken vs Canucks: Odds & Prediction

Seattle is a +130 underdog while Vancouver is a -155 favorite. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Kraken have struggled this season and don't have anything left to play for. Vancouver needs to win as many games as possible and will need some help to get into the playoffs.

Look for the Canucks to start strong and get a much-needed win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Prediction: Canucks 3, Kraken 1.

Kraken vs Canucks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Vancouver ML (-155)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (-118)

Tip 3: Quinn Hughes 3+ shots on goal (-115)

