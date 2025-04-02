Seattle Kraken vs Vancouver Canucks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 2, 2025

The Seattle Kraken take on the Vancouver Canucks at the Rogers Arena this Wednesday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 10:30 PM EDT.

The Kraken (31-38-6) were high on confidence following their 6-1 win at home over the Edmonton Oilers but have succumbed to the Dallas Stars twice since. The Canucks (34-27-13), meanwhile, sit 13 points above the Kraken in the Pacific Division as the side continue their stride towards a playoff spot when the regular season concludes.

Seattle Kraken vs Vancouver Canucks game info

Date: Wednesday, April 2

Time: 10:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Rogers Arena, Vancouver

TV Broadcast: SNP, TVAS2, KHN, KING 5, KONG

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Seattle Kraken game preview

NHL: Seattle Kraken at Calgary Flames - Source: Imagn

The Kraken have lost back-to-back games against the Stars. They will hope to bounce back if they want any chance of making it through to the playoffs. The Kraken sit seventh in the Pacific Division as qualifying for post-season looks unlikely with their current form.

Seattle Kraken injuries

The Kraken have a fully fit roster heading into their upcoming game against the Canucks.

Vancouver Canucks game preview

NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Utah - Source: Imagn

The Canucks see a dip in their form lately as they have lost two consecutive games against the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Winnipeg Jets, conceding 10 goals in the process. The Canucks sit fifth in the Pacific Division, with Calgary Flames looking confident to retain the fourth spot.

Vancouver Canucks injuries

Elias Pettersson, Filip Chytil and Nils Hoglander are all back in contention for the Canucks and look likely to feature in their upcoming game. It will be interesting to see how many minutes they get if they do feature in it.

Kraken and Canucks key players

Jared McCann is the only Kraken player to have crossed 50 points since the start of the season as Chandler Stephenson and Jaden Schwartz sit on 48 and 46 points, respectively.

Quinn Hughes has been the silver lining for the Canucks this season. The defenseman has scored 16 goals and provided 54 assists in the first 60 appearances he has had.

