Seattle Kraken vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 10, 2025

The Seattle Kraken are on the road to face the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET.

Both teams are coming off losses on Tuesday as Seattle (34-39-6) was defeated 7-1 by Utah while Vegas (47-22-9) suffered a 3-2 shootout loss to Colorado.

Kraken vs Golden Knights: Head-to-head & key stats

Seattle is 3-10-1 all-time against Vegas

The Kraken are averaging 2.98 goals per game

Vegas is 27-9-3 at home

Seattle is allowing 3.17 goals per game

The Golden Knights are averaging 3.32 goals per game

The Kraken are 17-22-1 on the road

Vegas is allowing 2.62 goals per game

Seattle Kraken vs Vegas Golden Knights: Preview

Seattle has been eliminated from playoff contention. The team is led by Jared McCann's 59 points, Chandler Stephenson's 51 points, Jaden Schwartz's 47 points and Matty Beniers' 42 points.

The Kraken are set to start Joey Daccord who is 27-21-5 with a 2.70 GAA and a .908 SV%. In his career against the Golden Knights, he is 2-1 with a 2.33 GAA and a .927 SV%.

Meanwhile, Vegas is atop the Pacific Division and one of the favorites to win the Stanley Cup. The Golden Knights will start Adin Hill who is 30-13-5 with a 2.49 GAA and a .906 SV%. In his career against Seattle, he is 3-2-1 with a 3.03 GAA and a .896 SV%.

They are led by Jack Eichel who has 93 points, Mark Stone with 67 points, Tomas Hertl with 59 points and Shea Theodore with 54 points.

Kraken vs Golden Knights: Odds & Prediction

Seattle is a +205 underdog while Vegas is a -250 favorite. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Golden Knights return home where they play stellar, while Seattle has struggled against them.

Look for Vegas to start strong, get out to an early lead and cruise to a win.

Prediction: Golden Knights 5, Kraken 2.

Kraken vs Golden Knights: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Vegas -1.5 (+105)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-122)

