Seattle Kraken vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 10, 2025

By Cole Shelton
Modified Apr 10, 2025 15:10 GMT
NHL: Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche - Source: Imagn
Seattle Kraken vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 10, 2025

The Seattle Kraken are on the road to face the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET.

Both teams are coming off losses on Tuesday as Seattle (34-39-6) was defeated 7-1 by Utah while Vegas (47-22-9) suffered a 3-2 shootout loss to Colorado.

Kraken vs Golden Knights: Head-to-head & key stats

  • Seattle is 3-10-1 all-time against Vegas
  • The Kraken are averaging 2.98 goals per game
  • Vegas is 27-9-3 at home
  • Seattle is allowing 3.17 goals per game
  • The Golden Knights are averaging 3.32 goals per game
  • The Kraken are 17-22-1 on the road
  • Vegas is allowing 2.62 goals per game
Seattle Kraken vs Vegas Golden Knights: Preview

Seattle has been eliminated from playoff contention. The team is led by Jared McCann's 59 points, Chandler Stephenson's 51 points, Jaden Schwartz's 47 points and Matty Beniers' 42 points.

The Kraken are set to start Joey Daccord who is 27-21-5 with a 2.70 GAA and a .908 SV%. In his career against the Golden Knights, he is 2-1 with a 2.33 GAA and a .927 SV%.

Meanwhile, Vegas is atop the Pacific Division and one of the favorites to win the Stanley Cup. The Golden Knights will start Adin Hill who is 30-13-5 with a 2.49 GAA and a .906 SV%. In his career against Seattle, he is 3-2-1 with a 3.03 GAA and a .896 SV%.

They are led by Jack Eichel who has 93 points, Mark Stone with 67 points, Tomas Hertl with 59 points and Shea Theodore with 54 points.

Kraken vs Golden Knights: Odds & Prediction

Seattle is a +205 underdog while Vegas is a -250 favorite. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Golden Knights return home where they play stellar, while Seattle has struggled against them.

Look for Vegas to start strong, get out to an early lead and cruise to a win.

Prediction: Golden Knights 5, Kraken 2.

Kraken vs Golden Knights: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Vegas -1.5 (+105)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-122)

Cole Shelton

Cole Shelton

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

