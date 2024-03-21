Seattle Kraken vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Mar. 21, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (36-25-7, eighth in the Western Conference), face the Seattle Kraken (28-27-12, 12th) at the T-Mobile Arena on Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Vegas's last game was a 5-3 home loss to Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, while Seattle faced a 6-2 home loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Monday.

Seattle Kraken vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game Preview

The Golden Knights average 3.16 goals per game, with a 18.7% success rate on their penalty play opportunities, while they concede 2.99 goals per outing.

Jonathan Marchessault is leading the Golden Knights with 38 goals and 21 assists, followed by William Karlsson with 24 goals and 22 assists. Ivan Barbashev has contributed 14 goals and 21 assists. Mark Stone has 16 goals and 37 assists.

In goal, Logan Thompson is 18-12-5 with a 2.82 goals against average and a save percentage of .904.

Meanwhile, the Kraken averages 2.67 goals per game, succeeding on 21.3% of their power play opportunities. Defensively, they concede 2.87 goals per outing.

Jared McCann leads the team with 27 goals and 26 assists. Jordan Eberle hasa contributed 15 goals and 23 assists, while Oliver Bjorkstrand has added 18 goals and 30 assists. Vince Dunn added 34 assists.

Moreover, Philipp Grubauer holds a season record of 10-11-2 in goal, with a 2.87 goals against average and a save percentage of .899.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Vegas Golden Knights: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 11 times.

The Kraken are 2-9 against the Golden Knights.

In faceoffs, the Kraken have a 47.4% win rate, while the Golden Knights have a 49.5% win rate.

On penalty kills, the Kraken have an 79.0% success rate, while the Golden Knights are at 80.7%.

Seattle Kraken vs Vegas Golden Knights: Odds and prediction

This season, Vegas has won 23 of 44 games as the odds favorite and 12 of 18 games with odds shorter than -190, giving them a 65.5% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Kraken have been listed as underdogs 43 times this season and beat their opponents 16 times. Seattle has a 2-3 record when playing with odds of +159 or greater, giving them a 38.6% probability of winning this contest.

Prediction: Golden Knights 4-2 Seattle Kraken

Seattle Kraken vs Vegas Golden Knights: Betting tips

Tip 1: Golden Knights to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Jonathan Marchessault can score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Jared McCann to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Seattle Kraken to beat the spread: Yes

