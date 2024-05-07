Sheldon Keefe coaching record: Does the Maple Leafs head coach deserve more time in Toronto? 

The Toronto Maple Leafs were eliminated in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs again, and the future of head coach Sheldon Keefe is up in the air.

Keefe has been the head coach of the Maple Leafs since 2019 when he took over midseason after Mike Babcock was fired. Since becoming the head coach, Keefe has led the team to the playoffs every season. However, he lost in the first round in four of the five years and lost in the second round the other year.

In regular-season games, Keefe is 212-97-40 all-time as the head coach of the Maple Leafs.

Although Keefe has had success in the regular season, the team has struggled in the playoffs, so his future is up in the air.

Should Sheldon Keefe remain as the Maple Leafs head coach?

Sheldon Keefe has two years left on his deal, but he could be fired after another early playoff exit.

“We’re in the results business here, and we didn’t get results,” Keefe said, via NHL.com. “We haven’t met expectations, and as head coach I take responsibility for that.”

At the locker-room cleanout day, Keefe took the blame for the lack of success in the playoffs:

“You have a team that has expectations and has goals in mind, and when you don’t reach them it’s not a good feeling,” Keefe said. “My job as coach is to find solutions and chart a path ahead for the group to come through. They need to succeed at the most important time of the year, and we haven’t done that.”

Although Keefe has two years left on his contract, and the players seem to like him, it is time for a change in Toronto.

“I’m in the coaching business, and in the coaching business you don’t get to make decisions about your position,” Keefe said. "I understand that ownership and management, they make those types of decisions. And, as I said, I accept responsibility for not meeting results. But I believe in myself greatly. And I love coaching the Toronto Maple Leafs.”

The Maple Leafs have run back the same coaching staff and players for far too long, and it's clear it doesn't work in the playoffs. It's time for Toronto to make big changes and see what works for them to succeed in the playoffs.