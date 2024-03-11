NHL referees and linesmen can make game-changing calls, but despite that, they don't have to answer any controversial calls they make.

Often, penalties are pretty straightforward, but some calls are judgment calls that leave players, coaches and fans frustrated.

That was shown on Saturday as Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella was fuming at the refs over a call, which led to him getting ejected. However, he refused to leave the bench for a couple of minutes, which resulted in him being suspended for two games and fined $50,000.

Following that, many fans thought refs should have to speak to the media to answer questions about the calls they made.

Should NHL refs have to speak to the media?

NHL refs should absolutely have to speak to the media, especially if they make a controversial call, as fans, players and coaches want to know what they saw or thought to make that call.

In the NFL, refs answer questions from a pool reporter, as one reporter gathers questions from the reporters at the game to ask the ref, so it is a bit of a controlled interview, so the NHL should do the same.

During the 2023 NHL/NHLPA player media tour, several players spoke about their interest in refs speaking to the media:

"I don't envy their position where the game is happening pretty fast and you have to make a call in a split-second, and now stand in front of the media," Josh Morrissey said, via Sportsnet. "But I don't think it would necessarily be bad for the game and maybe would help just a little more transparency."

The Edmonton Oilers stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl also agreed with Morrissey.

"It might be a benefit for the refs as well," Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid said of the odd interview. "It's a really, really hard job. They do the best that they can and they oftentimes are right. (But) it would be nice to hear an explanation or two on certain things."

"Good for both sides," Draisaitl added. "For them to explain themselves so we understand, and for them to share their side of what they see."

Ultimately, the NHL has been reluctant for refs to speak to the media, so it does seem unlikely it will happen.

