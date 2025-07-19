"Show me all those dirty plays": When Sidney Crosby fired back after being questioned for hit on Ryan Callahan

Sidney Crosby faced questions in November 2010 after a play involving former New York Rangers forward Ryan Callahan. It happened during the Rangers’ game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden.

While skating closely with Callahan, Crosby appeared to use his skate to knock him down. The moment looked like slew footing, which is a dangerous move in hockey. However, Callahan received a penalty for interference, not Crosby.

After the game, Callahan’s former teammate, Brandon Dubinsky, called the move dirty and said Crosby often tries to get away with things on the ice.

Crosby responded by defending himself.

"Please show me all those dirty plays," Crosby said, via NESN.com. "I think Dubie has done his fair share of things out there that are questionable. I guess he’s talking again. I’m not surprised.”

It wasn’t the first time Sidney's actions on the ice were questioned. Over the years, he drew penalties, threw late cross-checks and was involved in scrums. In April 2012, former Rangers coach John Tortorella publicly criticized Crosby, calling him a “whining star.” The NHL fined Tortorella $20,000 for his remarks.

Crosby responded by suggesting Tortorella should look at his own team. He noted that Callahan often talked to referees during games.

"I don't know what he's talking about," Crosby said, via NHL.com. "I mean, if you want you can put a camera on us all game, put a camera on (Ryan Callahan) all game. You'll see who's over there more. He should worry about his own players."

Crosby dismissed the criticism as trash talk and said that he didn’t understand the complaint.

Sidney Crosby thanked his parents after breaking Wayne Gretzky’s record

In March, Sidney Crosby made NHL history by breaking Wayne Gretzky’s record. He became the first player to average at least a point per game in 20 seasons. Crosby set the record during a 7-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres by scoring in the first period.

After the game, Crosby talked about his parents.

"They sacrificed a lot and supported you all these years," Crosby said, via NHL.com. "It’s nice to have different moments with them. I’ve been fortunate (that) they’ve been [to] a lot of different games... Nice to have them here tonight."

Crosby has played his entire career with Penguins. Last season, he led the team with 91 points.

