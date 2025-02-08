Skinner chased, dreadful SHG, and more: 3 reasons why Edmonton Oilers lost 5-4 to Colorado Avalanche

The Edmonton Oilers dropped a tight 5-4 decision against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night at Rogers Place. The Avalanche got four points from Nathan MacKinnon and a late goal from newcomer Martin Necas to take home the two points.

Leon Draisaitl got his 39th of the season on the power play and added his 40th in the second, with Corey Perry scoring twice as well for the Edmonton Oilers.

Meanwhile, MacKinnon (PPG) opened the scoring in the first for the Avalanche, with Cale Makar adding two tallies, including a shorthanded marker. Artturi Lehkonen and Necas rounded out the scoring.

So, let’s take a look at the three reasons why the Edmonton Oilers lost to the Colorado Avalanche:

Trending

Three reasons why the Edmonton Oilers lost to the Colorado Avalanche

#3 The Oilers failed to control MacKinnon, Makar

The Edmonton Oilers had a tough time keeping Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar in check. The duo combined for three goals and seven points on the night. They both scored big goals, while MacKinnon added the key assist on Necas’ game-winner.

The Oilers need to do a better job of keeping the other team’s best players in check, forcing their depth to pick up the slack. However, they were unable to do so against the Avalanche. Eventually, the Avalanche rode their stars to a crucial victory.

#2 Dreadful SHG

The Avalanche were the fortunate recipients of a terrible turnover from Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard while on the power play midway through the second period.

Bouchard’s blunder allowed Parker Kelly to steal the puck and make a nice feed to a streaking Makar who made a tremendous move on Calvin Pickard, making him look silly on the play. The costly turnover put the Avalanche up 4-2.

Here’s a look at the goal:

Expand Tweet

Despite the deficit, the Oilers came back to tie the game. Unfortunately, they were unable to cap off the comeback, dropping the game on a tough goal.

#1 Skinner chased

Edmonton Oilers starting netminder Stuart Skinner left the game after 20 minutes. Coach Kris Knoblauch pulled Skinner after he gave up three goals on 12 shots and a 3-2 deficit. Calvin Pickard came in relief but didn't fare much better.

The shaky goaltending cost the Oilers, as giving a talented team like the Avalanche multiple opportunities to score is a recipe for disaster.

The Oilers will hit the 4 Nations Fece-Off break, hitting the ice again on Feb. 22 against the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback