Skinner, McDavid leave game, Draisaitl absence felt and more: 3 reasons why Edmonton Oilers lost 4-3 in OT to Winnipeg Jets

The Edmonton Oilers suffered a costly 4-3 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets at Canadian Life Centre on Thursday night. The Oilers lost the game, while two of their starters left the game with injuries.

First, team captain Connor McDavid left the game with an apparent lower-body injury. Then, starting goaltender Stuart Skinner left late in the third period following a collision.

The two exits compounded the absence of star Leon Draisaitl. Draisaitl's absence was particularly noticeable in the overtime frame as the Oilers failed to pull out the win.

Jeff Skinner scored twice for the Oilers with Zach Hyman getting the other goal. Meanwhile, Kyle Connor scored the game-winner at 1:13 of the overtime period, with Cole Perfetti, Josh Morrissey and Brandon Tanev getting the other tallies for the Jets.

Here’s a closer look at three reasons why the Edmonton Oilers lost on Thursday night against the Winnipeg Jets.

3 reasons why Edmonton Oilers lost 4-3 in OT to Winnipeg Jets

#3. Draisaitl's absence felt

Leon Draisaitl sat out Thursday night’s game against the Jets after sustaining an undisclosed injury in the Edmonton Oilers 7-1 win over the Utah Hockey Club last Tuesday.

Draisaitl finished the game but missed practice on Wednesday. He did not make the morning skate on Thursday, leaving him out for the game against the Jets. His absence was quite noticeable, particularly in overtime against the Jets, as the Oilers were unable to get much going, eventually surrendering the game-winner to drop the contest.

#2. Skinner leaves game late in third period

In a strange turn of events, Edmonton Oilers starting goaltender Stuart Skinner left the game late in the third period following a collision with Jets forward Gabriel Vilardi. While the play didn’t look party dangerous, Skinner left the game out of precaution.

Here’s a look at the collision:

Backup goalie Calvin Pickard came in and played well during a late penalty kill for the Oilers. However, he could not save the Oilers in overtime, surrendering the game-winner with a little over a minute into the extra frame.

#1. Connor McDavid leaves game with lower-body injury

With the Oilers already missing Leon Draisaitl, team captain Connor McDavid seemingly sustained a lower-body injury on an apparent hack from Jets’ blue liner Josh Morrissey during the second period.

Here's a look at the play:

During the play, Morrissey appears to hit McDavid somewhere in the midsection. He seemed to bend over in pain before showing discomfort toward the bench.

McDavid would subsequently leave the game without an official word regarding any injury. There is no word so far on how long McDavid could be out following the game.

The Edmonton Oilers will be back in action when they take on the Seattle Kraken next at Rogers Place on Saturday.

