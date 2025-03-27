"Sometimes I have to turn away": When Wayne Gretzky admitted to feeling anxious about watching his future son-in-law Dustin Johnson compete in golf

It is well known that Wayne Gretzky and his son-in-law Dustin Johnson share a close bond. The Great One's daughter Pauline is married to the former PGA Tour golfer. He has since shifted to the LIV Golf, financed by the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia. During his entire career, Johnson's play has induced some anxiety-worthy moments for Gretzky.

Gretzky and Johnson met in 2012 at a charity golf event. Johnson, the next year, started dating Paulina, and the couple soon got engaged, and the family got closer. The Hockey Hall of Famer used to accompany the former World No.1 golfer at various tournaments.

In an interview with Graham Bensinger in 2016, Gretzky discussed how it felt to be in Johnson's corners as he took on the world's best golfers.

“I never thought - once I retired - that I would have the same sense or the same feeling, going into tournaments that you are pulling so badly and wanting somebody to win so desperately that your stomach hurts when you are watching," Gretzky said (h/t Golf Digest).

"Sometimes I have to turn away if [Dustin’s] got a putt or sometimes I get nervous if he’s got a shot. ... That’s because you’re pulling for them so badly that you get this anxiety inside you that you want them to be so successful.”

Gretzky and Johnson have been frequently seen partnering at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and practicing together at Sherwood County Club in California.

Wayne Gretzky made feelings clear about being Dustin Johnson's 'guru'

With the amount of experience Wayne Gretzky gathered over his illustrious NHL career, it is safe to say he has had an influence on Dustin Johnson. Gretzky reminded everyone in 2021, in an interview with Golf Week, that he has never been a coach or a guide for Johnson but rather a friendly figure.

“I am not the DJ Whisperer. I’m not some guru or anything like that for Dustin,” Gretzky said. “People think I give him advice all the time. I don’t. I’m more like a grandfather, a father-in-law, a big brother. We just talk about the family, the kids, scheduling, TV shows, sports, just things most people talk about."

Johnson and Gretzky continue to remain close. Both are legends of their respective sports and will be immortalized as a strong father-son-in-law sports duo.

