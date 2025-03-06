Soucy game winner, 2nd period outburst, and more: 3 reasons why Vancouver Canucks won 3-2 over Anaheim Ducks

The Vancouver Canucks edged the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Wednesday night at Rogers Arena. With the win, the Canucks snapped a two-game losing skid, while the loss extended the Ducks' current slide to two games.

Jake DeBrusk (PPG), Teddy Blueger and Carson Soucy scored for the Vancouver Canucks in a big second-period outburst. Meanwhile, Sam Colangelo and Brian Dumoulin got the tallies for the Anaheim Ducks.

So, here’s a look at the three main reasons why the Vancouver Canucks pulled off a big 3-2 win at home over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night.

3 reasons why Vancouver Canucks won over Anaheim Ducks

#3 Strong special teams

The Vancouver Canucks got a strong performance from its special teams against the Ducks. Firstly, the power play went 1-for-5 on the night, with Jake Debrusk tying the game in the second period on his 22nd of the season.

DeBrusk's goal started with a quick rush chance in which Brock Boeser hit a streaking DeBrusk, who buried the puck past John Gibson to tie the game. The goal proved to be important as it would set the tone for a huge second period.

As for the penalty kill, the Canucks were perfect, going 2-for-2. Given how close the game was, the two kills were crucial to Vancouver's victory.

#2 Second-period outburst

Speaking of the second period, the Canucks exploded for three goals in the middle frame to turn the tables on the Anaheim Ducks.

DeBrusk tied the game early in the second, with Teddy Blueger getting the go-ahead goal at the 10:33 mark. Then, Carson Soucy notched his third of the season at the 18:51 mark, to give the Canucks a crucial insurance goal.

It’s worth pointing out that Ducks’ starting goaltender John Gibson left the game midway through the second period, following a collision with Drew O’Connor. The situation forced the Ducks to bring in Lukas Dostal who eventually surrendered the final goal to Soucy.

#1 Soucy game-winner

Vancouver Canucks blue liner Carson Soucy got a huge goal amid trade speculation. Soucy’s marker came late in the second after Dostal had taken over for Gibson.

Soucy’s blast hit the back of the net, giving the Canucks a 3-1 lead heading into the second intermission. The goal would prove to be the game-winner as the Ducks added one more tally to make the game a one-goal contest.

The Canucks played well down the stretch, holding onto the lead to get two crucial points. Vancouver will hit the ice again on Friday night at home versus the Minnesota Wild in what should be a hard-fought, tight-checking affair.

