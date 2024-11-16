St Louis Blues vs Boston Bruins: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | November 16, 2024

The St Louis Blues take on the Boston Bruins this Saturday at the famous TD Garden, Boston. The puck drop is set to take place at 01:00 PM EST.

The Blues (7-9-1) have lost each of their last four games which included the reverse fixture of this game in St Louis where they lost 3-2 to the Bruins (8-8-1) while the side from Boston come into this game off the back of a disappointing 7-2 defeat at the hands of the Dallas Stars.

St Louis Blues vs Boston Bruins game info

Date: Saturday, November 9

Saturday, November 9 Time: 01:00 p.m. ET

01:00 p.m. ET Venue : TD Garden, Boston

: TD Garden, Boston TV Broadcast : NHLN, SN, FDSNMW, NESN

: NHLN, SN, FDSNMW, NESN Live Streaming US: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Sportsnet App, TVA App Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Trending

St Louis Blues game preview

NHL: St. Louis Blues at Buffalo Sabres - Source: Imagn

The Blues have hit a rough patch, having lost four games on the bounce. They are set to face a wounded Bruins side looking to bounce back from their defeat. The Blues will be wary of the atmosphere the Boston faithful will create.

St Louis Blues injuries

Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Nick Leddy, Robert Thomas, Philip Broberg and Torey Krug are all currently sidelined for the Blues side as adversities pile on for the side struggling with form.

Boston Bruins game preview

NHL: Boston Bruins at Dallas Stars - Source: Imagn

Its been a confusing run of games for the Bruins as they have won four and lost four in their last eight games. Just when they look like stringing together wins, they face a setback like their latest outing against the Dallas Stars.

Boston Bruins injuries

Hampus Lindholm, Andrew Peeke and Alec Regula are all currently sidelined for the Bruins with their ongoing injury concerns.

Blues and Bruins key players

Jordan Kyrou is the leading points contributor for the Blues so far this season as he has scored five goals and provided 10 assists since the start of the season.

David Pastrnak has been the key player as usual for the Bruins. The winger has scored eight goals and provided nine assists in the first 18 games of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback