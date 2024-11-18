Columbus Blue Jackets vs Boston Bruins: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | November 18, 2024

The Columbus Blue Jackets face off against the Boston Bruins at the famous TD Garden on Monday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. EST.

The Blue Jackets (6-9-2) come into this game off the back of a rather disappointing outing against the Montreal Canadiens, where they lost 5-1. Meanwhile, the Bruins (8-8-3) face a little bit of a rut currently as they have lost two consecutive games against the Dallas Stars and the St. Louis Blues.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Boston Bruins game info

Date: Monday, Nov. 18

Monday, Nov. 18 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue : TD Garden in Boston

: TD Garden in Boston TV Broadcast : FDSNOH, NESN

: FDSNOH, NESN Live Streaming US: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Sportsnet App, TVA App Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Columbus Blue Jackets game preview

NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at Montreal Canadiens - Source: Imagn

The Blue Jackets do not look comfortable at the moment, as they have won only one of their last eight games and sit at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division. Columbus will look at the Bruins team, who seem short of confidence, in hopes of turning its fortunes around.

Columbus Blue Jackets injuries

Cayden Lindstrom is sidelined for the Blue Jackets with his ongoing injury. The return date for the forward is yet to be determined.

Boston Bruins game preview

NHL: St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins - Source: Imagn

The Bruins were in a good run of games before their latest back-to-back defeats as they aim to use their home advantage to topple the Blue Jackets. Boston has won only one of its last three games as it looks to change that poor statistic in its upcoming games.

Boston Bruins injuries

Andrew Peeke, Mark Kastelic, Hampus Lindholm and Alec Regula are all sidelined for the Bruins with their ongoing injury concerns.

Blue Jackets and Bruins key players

Kirill Marchenko has been the silver lining for the Blue Jackets this season, as the forward has scored six goals and provided 10 assists. Blueliner Zach Werenski would be disappointed with the amount of goals the team has let through, but he has provided on the offense by scoring 13 points.

David Pastrnak has been his usual self for the Bruins, scoring eight goals and providing nine assists in the first 19 games of the season.

