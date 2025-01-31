St. Louis Blues vs Colorado Avalanche: Game preview, predictions and odds | January 31, 2025

  • home icon
By Cole Shelton
Modified Jan 31, 2025 15:13 GMT
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at New York Islanders - Source: Imagn
The St. Louis Blues are set to take on the Colorado Avalanche on Friday, Jan. 31, at 9 p.m. EST.

St. Louis (23-24-4) is coming off a 5-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks. Colorado (29-21-2) is coming off a 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders.

Blues vs Avalanche: Head-to-head & key stats

  • St. Louis is 76-68-11-8 all-time against Colorado
  • The Blues are averaging 2.74 goals per game
  • The Avalanche are 14-10-2 at home
  • St. Louis is allowing 3.01 goals per game
  • Colorado is averaging 3.25 goals per game
  • The Blues are 12-11-3 on the road
  • The Avs are allowing 3.15 goals per game
St. Louis Blues vs Colorado Avalanche: Preview

St. Louis is on a three-game losing streak and is unlikely to make the playoffs this season. The Blues are led by Jordan Kyrou who has 42 points, Dylan Holloway has 38 points, Robert Thomas has 36 points and Pavel Buchnevich has 31 points.

The Blues will start Jordan Binnington who's 13-19-3 with a 2.89 GAA and a .897 SV%. In his career against Colorado, he's 9-13-1 with a 3.18 GAA and a .901 SV%.

Colorado, meanwhile, has been struggling as the Avs are 1-2-1 in their last four. The Avalanche are expected to start Mackenzie Blackwood who's 10-5-2 with a 2.28 GAA and a .918 SV%. In his career against the Blues, he's 1-1-1 with a 3.00 GAA and a .918 SV%.

The Avalanche are led by Nathan MacKinnon who has 78 points, Cale Makar has 56 points, Casey Mittelstadt has 31 points and Artturi Lehkonen has 29 points.

Blues vs Avalanche: Odds & Prediction

St. Louis is a +154 underdog, while Colorado is a -185 favorite, the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Blues and Avalanche have both been struggling as of late, but this is a good spot for Colorado to get back into the win column in a big way. Blackwood should be able to limit the Blues offense which has been an issue all season.

Meanwhile, Colorado has also played well at home and should continue that success here.

Prediction: Avalanche 4, Blues 2.

Blues vs Avalanche: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Colorado ML (-185)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-125)

Tip 3: Cale Makar 3+ shots on goal (-135)

