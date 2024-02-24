St. Louis Blues vs Detroit Red Wings: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 24, 2024

The Detroit Red Wings (30-20-6) are aiming to extend their three-game winning streak as they prepare to host the St. Louis Blues (30-24-2) on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN+ and SN360.

Detroit emerged victorious with a 2-1 win at home against the Colorado Avalanche on Feb. 22. Meanwhile, St. Louis showcased their prowess with a commanding 4-0 home victory over the Islanders the same day.

St. Louis Blues vs Detroit Red Wings: Game Preview

St. Louis has averaged 2.93 goals per game while allowing 3.05 goals against and their power play success rate is 17.9%.

Leading the charge for St. Louis is Robert Thomas with 19 goals and 46 assists, followed by Pavel Buchnevich with 22 goals and 24 assists and Jordan Kyrou with 19 goals and 26 assists.

Moreover, Jordan Binnington boasts a 20-15-2 record in goal, with a 2.85 GAA and a .911 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings have an average of 3.46 goals per game, converting 23.2% of their power play chances and allowing an average of 3.21 goals.

Dylan Larkin leads the team with 25 goals and 26 assists, supported by Lucas Raymond with 16 goals and 30 assists and Patrick Kane with 10 goals and 14 assists.

In goal, Alex Lyon boasts a 16-8-2 record, along with a 2.75 GAA and a .914 SV%.

St. Louis Blues vs Detroit Red Wings: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 331 times, regular season and playoffs combined.

The Red Wings have an overall record of 151-140-37-3 against the Blues.

In faceoffs, the Red Wings have a 48.8% win rate, while the Blues have a 49.4%.

On penalty kills, the Red Wings boast an 82.3% success rate, while the Blues are at 79.5%.

St. Louis Blues vs Detroit Red Wings: Odds and prediction

This season, Detroit has dominated as the favorite team, winning 11 out of 17 games. Furthermore, the Red Wings hold a promising 5-3 record when playing with odds shorter than -140, signaling a favorable 58.3% chance of winning this game.

On the other hand, the Blues have showcased their underdog prowess with 23 victories in 40 games this season. Even in games where St. Louis faced longer odds +118 or longer in 31 games, they've maintained a respectable record of 16-5, reflecting a win probability of 45.9%.

Prediction: Red Wings 4 - 3 Blues

St. Louis Blues vs Detroit Red Wings: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Red Wings to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Jordan Kyrou to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Alex DeBrincat to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Blues to beat the spread: Yes

Poll : Who will win ? Detroit Red Wings St. Louis Blues 0 votes