St. Louis Blues vs Edmonton Oilers: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 9, 2025

The St. Louis Blues are on the road to play the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET. St. Louis (43-29-7) is coming off a 3-1 loss to Winnipeg. Edmonton (44-28-5) is coming off a 3-2 OT loss to Anaheim.

Blues vs Oilers: Head-to-head & key stats

St. Louis is 75-54-11-11 all-time against Edmonton

The Blues are averaging 3.01 goals per game

Edmonton is 21-16-2 at home

St. Louis is allowing 2.82 goals per game

The Oilers are allowing 2.9 goals per game

The Blues are 20-15-4 on the road

Edmonton is averaging 3.16 goals per game

St. Louis Blues vs Edmonton Oilers: Preview

St. Louis had its 12-game losing streak snapped last time out by Winnipeg, but the Blues are firmly in a playoff spot. Robert Thomas leads the Blues with 75 points, followed by Jordan Kyrou with 65, Pavel Buchnevich with 50 and Brayden Schenn with 48.

The Blues will start Jordan Binnington, who is 27-21-4 with a 2.69 GAA and a .902 SV%. In his career against Edmonton, he's 6-3-2 with a 2.90 GAA and a .902 SV%.

Edmonton, meanwhile, is on a two-game losing streak and is still without Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid. The Oilers are led by Evan Bouchard has 62 points, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 49 points, and Zach Hyman has 44 points.

The Oilers are set to start Calvin Pickard, who is 20-9-1 with a 2.64 GAA and a .902 SV%. In his career against the Blues, he's 1-2-1 with a 2.19 GAA and a .928 SV%.

Blues vs Oilers: Odds & Prediction

St. Louis is a +106 underdog while Edmonton is a -128 favorite. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Blues are entering the playoffs as one of the hottest teams in the NHL, while Edmonton has been struggling as of late. The Oilers are dealing with some key injuries, which will hinder their offense, as this is a good spot for St. Louis to get a road upset win.

Prediction: Blues 4, Oilers 2.

Blues vs Oilers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: St. Louis ML (+106)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-112)

