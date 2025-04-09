St Louis Blues vs Edmonton Oilers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 9, 2025

The St Louis Blues face the Edmonton Oilers at the Rogers Place this Wednesday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 10 PM EDT.

The Blues (43-29-7) saw their unbelievable 12-game winning streak come to an end against the Winnipeg Jets as the side sit ever so close to a playoff spot. The Oilers (44-28-5), meanwhile, have lost their second game on the trot as they face a shocking defeat against the Anaheim Ducks away from home.

St Louis Blues vs Edmonton Oilers game info

Date: Wednesday, Apr. 9

Time: 10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Rogers Place, Edmonton

TV Broadcast: TNT, truTV, MAX, SN, SN1, SN360, TVAS

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

St Louis Blues game preview

NHL: St. Louis Blues at Winnipeg Jets - Source: Imagn

The Blues looked down and out for the season prior to their phenomenal run of wins as the side now look in a good position to make it through to postseason as they sit fourth in the Central Division. The Blues would be disappointed with their 3-1 defeat against the Jets as they would want to take advantage of an out-of-form Oilers to get back to winning ways.

St Louis Blues injuries

Alexandre Texier, Dylan Holloway, Colton Parayko and Torey Krug are all currently sidelined for the Blues due to their ongoing injury concerns.

Edmonton Oilers game preview

NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Anaheim Ducks - Source: Imagn

The Oilers sit third in the Pacific Division currently as the side continue their journey towards yet another playoff campaign. Despite going till game seven of the Stanley Cup last season, the side ended their season on a disappointing note as they would hope to have a better ending this time around.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Trent Frederic, Leon Draisaitl, Mattias Ekholm, Connor McDavid, Stuart Skinner, John Klingberg, Evander Kane, and Alec Regula are all currently sidelined for the Oilers due to their ongoing injury concerns.

Blues and Oilers key players

Forward Robert Thomas leads the line for the Blues with 76 points so far as the star has scored 21 goals and provided 55 since the start of the campaign.

With Draisaitl and McDavid injured, Evan Bouchard continues to lead the line for the side as he sits on 63 points so far this season.

