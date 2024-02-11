St Louis Blues vs Montreal Canadiens: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 11, 2024

The St. Louis Blues (27-21-2), riding a wave of success with four consecutive road wins, take on the Montreal Canadiens (21-21-8) at the Bell Centre on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Catch the game live on ESPN+, TSN2, RDS and BSMW.

St. Louis clinched a 3-1 victory in their recent away outing against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, while Montreal fell short in a 3-2 loss at home to the Stars on the same day.

St Louis Blues vs Montreal Canadiens: Game preview

The St. Louis Blues have averaged 2.8 goals per game and allowed 3.1 against. Their power play success rate is 15.6%, while their penalty kill is 78.8%.

Robert Thomas leads St. Louis with 17 goals, 36 assists. Pavel Buchnevich has contributed 17 goals and 23 assists, while Jordan Kyrou has 15 goals and 23 assists. In goal, Jordan Binnington holds a 17-13-2 record, maintaining a 2.92 GAA and a .908 SV%.

The Canadiens, meanwhile, are averaging 2.7 goals per game and conceding 3.50. Their power play success rate is 19.8%, and they have a 74.9% efficiency on the penalty kill. Nick Suzuki leads Montreal with 16 goals and 31 assists, while Cole Caufield follows closely with 17 goals and 24 assists.

Moreover, Jake Allen holds an 5-9-3 record in goal, boasting a 3.43 GAA and a .901 SV%.

St Louis Blues vs Montreal Canadiens: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 153 times, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Blues have an overall record of 39-91-22-1 (32.7%) against the Canadiens.

In faceoffs, the Blues have a 49.1% win rate, while the Canadiens are 52.9%.

St Louis boasts a goal differential of -11, while the Canadiens have struggled with -36.

St Louis Blues vs Montreal Canadiens: Odds and Prediction

St. Louis has seen a mixed bag of results when they have been favorites by odds this season, going 6-8. In the nine games where they were considered heavy favorites with odds shorter than -121, the Blues emerged victorious in four, translating to a 54.8% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Canadiens have been formidable underdogs, securing upset victories in 18 of 47 games this season, accounting for 38.3% of their matchups as underdogs. Montreal's record stands at 16-28 when faced with long odds of +101 or more, giving them a 49.8% chance to win this game.

Prediction: Blues 4-3 Canadiens

St Louis Blues vs Montreal Canadiens: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: St. Louis Blues to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Nick Suzuki to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Cole Caufield to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Canadiens to beat the spread: Yes

