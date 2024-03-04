St. Louis Blues vs Philadelphia Flyers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 4th 2024

The St. Louis Blues are on the road to play the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday at 7 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

St. Louis Blues vs. Philadelphia Flyers preview

The St. Louis Blues are 31-26-3 and in 10th place in the Western Conference. St. Louis is coming off a 3-1 win over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday to snap its three-game losing skid after losing to Edmonton, Winnipeg and Detroit.

The Blues have been led by Robert Thomas, who has 69 points. Pavel Buchnevich has contributed 48 points, Jordan Kyrou has 47 points, Torey Krug has 32 points, Brayden Schenn has 31 points, Jake Neighbours has 27 points and Brandon Saad has 27 points.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Flyers are 32-23-7 and in third place in the Metro Division. Philadelphia is coming off a 4-2 win over the Ottawa Senators after losing to the Washington Capitals.

The Flyers have been led by Travis Konecny with 54 points. Joel Farabee has 45 points, Owen Tippett has 38 points, Travis Sanheim has 36 points, Sean Couturier has 35 points, Morgan Frost has 31 points and Scott Laughton has 31.

Blues vs. Flyers: Head-to-head & key numbers

Philadelphia is 93-46-17-3 all-time against St. Louis.

The Blues are averaging 2.87 goals per game, which ranks 26th.

Philadelphia is 16-13-2 at home with a -4 goal differential.

St. Louis is allowing 3.08 goals per game, which ranks 17th.

The Flyers are averaging 2.98 goals per game, which ranks 20th.

The Blues are 13-15-2 on the road with a -21 goal differential.

Philadelphia is allowing 2.94 goals per game, which ranks 14th.

Blues vs. Flyers: Odds & Prediction

The St. Louis Blues are +114 underdogs, while the Philadelphia Flyers are -135 favorites, with the over/under set at six goals.

St. Louis and Philadelphia have been very inconsistent this season, as both teams sometimes struggle to score. The Flyers are better at home and should be able to edge out a win here.

Prediction: Flyers 3, Blues 1.

Blues vs. Flyers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Philadelphia to win -135.

Tip 2: Under 6 goals -118.

Tip 3: Jake Neighbours over 1.5 shots on goal -135.

Tip 4: Joel Farabee over 0.5 points -120.

