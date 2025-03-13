St. Louis Blues vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 13, 2025

The St. Louis Blues are on the road to face the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

They are coming off different results as St. Louis (31-27-7) lost 2-1 in overtime to the LA Kings on Saturday while Pittsburgh (26-31-10) won 3-2 in OT over Vegas on Tuesday.

Blues vs Penguins: Head-to-head & key stats

St. Louis is 76-56-18-5 all-time record against Pittsburgh

The Blues are 16-13-4 on the road

The Penguins are averaging 2.82 goals per game

St. Louis is averaging 2.81 goals per game

The Penguins are 15-13-5 at home

The Blues are allowing 2.96 goals per game

Pittsburgh is allowing 3.56 goals per game

St. Louis Blues vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Preview

St. Louis saw its two-game winning streak snapped on Saturday. The Blues are led by Robert Thomas' 51 points, Jordan Kyrou's 50 points, Dylan Holloway's 47 points and Pavel Buchnevich's 43 points.

The Blues are expected to start Jordan Binnington who is 20-20-4 with a 2.79 GAA and a .899 SV%. In his career against Pittsburgh, he is 3-3-1 with a 3.22 GAA and a .914 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Penguins have won back-to-back wins and are expected to start Alex Nedeljklovic who is 12-14-5 with a 3.17 GAA and a .891 SV%. In his career against St. Louis, he is 1-2 with a 2.89 GAA and a .906 SV%.

Pittsburgh is led by Sidney Crosby who has 70 points, Rickard Rakell with 56 points, Erik Karlsson and Bryan Rust with 47 points each and Evgeni Malkin with 43 points.

Blues vs Penguins: Odds & Prediction

St. Louis is a -122 favorite while Pittsburgh is a +102 underdog. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Blues and Penguins have struggled this season and are expected to miss the playoffs. Pittsburgh has played well recently and should continue that success at home despite being underdogs.

The Penguins will be able to limit St. Louis' offense. The Blues will struggle to score and Pittsburgh will edge out a win.

Prediction: Penguins 4, Blues 3.

Blues vs Penguins: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Pittsburgh ML (+102)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-112)

Tip 3: Sidney Crosby 3+ shots on goal (-120)

