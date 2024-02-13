St. Louis Blues vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 13, 2024

The St. Louis Blues (28-21-2) - on a five-game winning streak on the road - take on the Toronto Maple Leafs (26-16-8) at the Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+, TSN4 and BSMW.

Toronto suffered a 5-3 defeat on the road against the Ottawa Senators in their last outing on Saturday, while St. Louis dominated with a 7-2 road victory against the Canadiens on Sunday.

St. Louis Blues vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview

The Blues have averaged 2.92 goals per game and allowed 3.04. Their power play success rate is 17.1%, while their goal differential is -6.

Robert Thomas leads St. Louis with 18 goals, 39 assists. Pavel Buchnevich has contributed 17 goals and 23 assists, while Jordan Kyrou has 17 goals and 23 assists. In goal, Jordan Binnington holds a 18-13-2 record, maintaining a 2.89 GAA and a .909 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs holds a 12-10-2 record in home games and 26-16-8 overall. They boast a scoring differential of +11, scoring 172 goals and conceding 161.

William Nylander leads the charge for Toronto with 25 goals and 40 assists. Auston Matthews has been another major force for the Maple Leafs, contributing 42 goals and 21 assists, while Morgan Rielly has 36 assists.

In goal, Ilya Samsonov holds an 9-4-6 record this year, maintaining a 3.38 GAA and a .879 SV%.

St. Louis Blues vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 256 times, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Blues have an overall record of 121-108-25-2 (52.1%) against the Maple Leafs.

In faceoffs, the Blues have a 49% win rate, while the Maple Leafs are 54.1%.

On penalty kills, the Maple Leafs boast a 78.2% success rate, while the Blues have a strong 79.3% success rate.

St. Louis Blues vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Odds and Prediction

This season, Toronto has demonstrated strength as the favorites, triumphing in 22 of 41 games. When faced with odds shorter than -204, they've secured victories in five of 11 encounters, indicating a promising 67.1% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the St. Louis Blues have embraced their underdog status in 36 games, clinching upsets 21 times, showcasing a success rate of 58.3%. Among the six games where they were underdogs by 169 or longer, they went 3-3, giving them a win probability of 37.2% here.

Prediction: Blues 4-3 Maple Leafs

St. Louis Blues vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: St. Louis to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: William Nylander to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Auston Matthews to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Maple Leafs to beat the spread: Yes

