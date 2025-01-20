St. Louis Blues vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game preview, predictions and odds | January 20, 2024

The St. Louis Blues are on the road to face the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday at 6 p.m. ET.

Both teams are coming off road losses on Saturday as St. Louis (22-21-4) suffered a 4-2 defeat to Utah while Vegas (29-14-3) lost 5-3 to Chicago.

Blues vs Golden Knights: Head-to-head & key stats

St. Louis is 11-8-8 all-time against Vegas

The Blues are averaging 2.8 goals per game

Vegas is 18-6 at home

St. Louis is allowing 2.96 goals per game

The Golden Knights are averaging 3.37 goals per game

The Blues are 11-11-3 on the road

Vegas is allowing 2.74 goals per game

St. Louis Blues vs Vegas Golden Knights: Preview

St. Louis saw its two-game winning streak snapped on Saturday. The Blues are led by Jordan Kyrou's 39 points, Dylan Holloway's 35 points, Robert Thomas' 34 points and Pavel Buchenvich's 29 points.

The Blues will start Jordan Binnington who is 12-17-3 with a 2.83 GAA and a .899 SV%. In his career against the Golden Knights, he is 8-4-5 with a 3.04 GAA and a .916 SV%.

Meanwhile, Vegas is on a three-game losing streak. The Golden Knights will start Adin Hill who is 18-8-2 with a 2.56 GAA and a .903 SV%. In his career against St. Louis, he is 2-2 with a 2.78 GAA and a .893 SV%.

The Golden Knights are led by Jack Eichel who has 56 points, Mark Stone and Shea Theodore with 39 points and Tomas Hertl with 35 points.

Blues vs Golden Knights: Odds & Prediction

St. Louis is a +164 underdog while Vegas is a -198 favorite. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Vegas Golden Knights have been playing poorly as of late, but this is a good spot for them to get back into the win column. Vegas has been dominant at home this season and Hill should have success against the Blues.

St. Louis will struggle to score and Vegas will get a much-needed win.

Prediction: Golden Knights 4, Blues 2.

Blues vs Golden Knights: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Vegas ML (-198)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-125)

Tip 3: Jordan Kyrou 3+ shots on goal (-130)

Tip 4: Tomas Hertl 1+ point (-145)

