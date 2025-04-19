St. Louis Blues vs Winnipeg Jets: Game 1 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, April 19, 2025

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are here as the St. Louis Blues will take on the Winnipeg Jets in the first round. Game 1 is set for Saturday, April 19 at 6 p.m. ET.

St. Louis is the eighth seed and finished with a record of 44-30-8. Winnipeg, meanwhile, finished with the best record in the NHL with a record of 56-22-4.

Blues vs Jets: Head-to-head & key stats

St. Louis went 1-2-1 against Winnipeg this season

The Blues are averaging 3.04 goals per game

Winnipeg averaged 3.53 goals per game

St. Louis is 20-16-5 on the road

The Jets allowed 2.31 goals per game, which was the fewest this season

The Blues are allowing 2.81 goals per game

Winnipeg is 30-7-4 at home

St. Louis Blues vs Winnipeg Jets: Preview

St. Louis got hot in the second-half of the season to make the playoffs. The Blues are led by Robert Thomas who has 81 points, Jordan Kyrou has 70 points, Dylan Holloway has 63 points, Pavel Buchnevich has 57 points, and Brayden Schenn has 50 points.

The Blues are set to start Jordan Binnington who's 28-22-5 with a 2.69 GAA and a .900 SV%. In his career against Winnipeg, he's 3-7-1 with a 3.09 GAA and a .903 SV%.

Winnipeg, meanwhile, was the best team in the NHL in the regular season. The Jets will start Connor Hellebuyck who's the favorite to win MVP. Hellebucyk went 47-12-3 with a 2.00 GAA and a .925 SV%. In his career against the Blues, he's 17-6-2 with a 2.03 GAA and a .928 SV%.

The Jets are led by Kyle Connor who has 97 points, Mark Scheifele has 87 points, Nikolaj Ehlers has 63 points, and Josh Morrissey has 62 points.

Blues vs Jets: Odds & Prediction

St. Louis is a +154 underdog while Winnipeg is a -185 favorite, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Blues and Jets will open the playoffs in what should be a great goalie battle. Winnipeg was the best team due to Hellebuyck's play, but in the last playoffs, he did struggle.

However, Hellebuyck should limit St. Louis' offense as Winnipeg gets the win in Game 1 to take a 1-0 series lead.

Prediction: Jets 3, Blues 1.

Tip 1: Winnipeg ML (-185

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (-142)

Tip 3: Jordan Kyrou 3+ shots on goal (-110)

