St. Louis Blues vs Winnipeg Jets: Game 5 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, April 30, 2025

The St. Louis Blues are on the road to play the Winnipeg Jets in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series on Wednesday, April 30 at 9:30 p.m. ET.
The series is tied 2-2 after St. Louis won both games at home after going down 0-2 in the series.
Blues vs Jets: Head-to-head & key stats
- St. Louis went 1-2-1 against Winnipeg this season and is 2-2 in the playoffs
- The Blues are averaging 3.04 goals per game
- Winnipeg averaged 3.53 goals per game
- St. Louis is 20-16-5 on the road
- The Jets allowed 2.31 goals per game, which was the fewest this season
- The Blues are allowing 2.81 goals per game
- Winnipeg is 30-7-4 at home
St. Louis Blues vs Winnipeg Jets: Preview
St. Louis went down 2-0 in the series, and it looked like it would be over. Yet, the Blues rallied to win both games at home. In Game 4, St. Louis was led by Jake Neighbours who had a goal and 2 assists, while Brayden Schenn also scored as St. Louis won 5-1.
The Blues will start Jordan Binnington who went 28-22-5 with a 2.69 GAA and a .900 SV%. In his career against Winnipeg, he's 3-7-1 with a 3.09 GAA and a .903 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 2-2 with a 2.69 GAA and a .900 SV%.
Winnipeg, meanwhile, struggled on the road, and a big reason why was the play of goalie Connor Hellebuyck, who was pulled in both games. Hellebuyck will win the Vezina as he went 47-12-3 with a 2.00 GAA and a .925 SV%. In his career against the Blues, he's 17-6-2 with a 2.03 GAA and a .928 SV%. However, in the playoffs, he's 2-2 with a 4.24 GAA and a .817 SV%.
The Jets struggled to score on the road as in Game 4, only Kyle Connor scored and in Game 3, Winnipeg only scored twice.
Blues vs Jets: Odds & Prediction
St. Louis is a +150 underdog while Winnipeg is a -180 favorite, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.
If Winnipeg is going to snap its losing streak, Connor Hellebuyck will need to be much better. The goalie has struggled, but he still is the best goalie in the NHL and should be better at home.
Look for Winnipeg to get out to an early lead and give Hellebuyck some confidence, as he will stop what is needed as the Jets get the win at home.
Prediction: Jets 3, Blues 2.
Blues vs Jets: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Winnipeg ML (-180)
Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (-142)
Tip 3: Cole Perfetti 2+ shots on goal (-160)
