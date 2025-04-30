St. Louis Blues vs Winnipeg Jets: Game 5 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, April 30, 2025

The St. Louis Blues are on the road to play the Winnipeg Jets in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series on Wednesday, April 30 at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Ad

The series is tied 2-2 after St. Louis won both games at home after going down 0-2 in the series.

Blues vs Jets: Head-to-head & key stats

St. Louis went 1-2-1 against Winnipeg this season and is 2-2 in the playoffs

The Blues are averaging 3.04 goals per game

Winnipeg averaged 3.53 goals per game

St. Louis is 20-16-5 on the road

The Jets allowed 2.31 goals per game, which was the fewest this season

The Blues are allowing 2.81 goals per game

Winnipeg is 30-7-4 at home

Ad

Trending

St. Louis Blues vs Winnipeg Jets: Preview

St. Louis went down 2-0 in the series, and it looked like it would be over. Yet, the Blues rallied to win both games at home. In Game 4, St. Louis was led by Jake Neighbours who had a goal and 2 assists, while Brayden Schenn also scored as St. Louis won 5-1.

The Blues will start Jordan Binnington who went 28-22-5 with a 2.69 GAA and a .900 SV%. In his career against Winnipeg, he's 3-7-1 with a 3.09 GAA and a .903 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 2-2 with a 2.69 GAA and a .900 SV%.

Ad

Winnipeg, meanwhile, struggled on the road, and a big reason why was the play of goalie Connor Hellebuyck, who was pulled in both games. Hellebuyck will win the Vezina as he went 47-12-3 with a 2.00 GAA and a .925 SV%. In his career against the Blues, he's 17-6-2 with a 2.03 GAA and a .928 SV%. However, in the playoffs, he's 2-2 with a 4.24 GAA and a .817 SV%.

The Jets struggled to score on the road as in Game 4, only Kyle Connor scored and in Game 3, Winnipeg only scored twice.

Ad

Blues vs Jets: Odds & Prediction

St. Louis is a +150 underdog while Winnipeg is a -180 favorite, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

If Winnipeg is going to snap its losing streak, Connor Hellebuyck will need to be much better. The goalie has struggled, but he still is the best goalie in the NHL and should be better at home.

Look for Winnipeg to get out to an early lead and give Hellebuyck some confidence, as he will stop what is needed as the Jets get the win at home.

Ad

Prediction: Jets 3, Blues 2.

Blues vs Jets: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Winnipeg ML (-180)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (-142)

Tip 3: Cole Perfetti 2+ shots on goal (-160)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama