Stan Bowman landing spots: Top 3 General Manager destinations for controversial ex-Blackhawks executive

Former Chicago Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman is eligible to return to the NHL. Bowman was reinstated by the NHL on July 1, but can't be hired until July 10.

Bowman was ineligible to work in the NHL after the Kyle Beach scandal, as the former Blackhawks player was sexually assaulted by a coach and Bowman was aware of it and didn't do it.

Bowman had been with the Blackhawks in some form from 2005-21 and helped lead the team to three Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013, and 2015. With Bowman being reinstated, here are three landing spots for him.

3 landing spots for Stan Bowman

#1 Edmonton Oilers

Trending

The Edmonton Oilers are the only NHL team without a permanent general manager as Kevin Holland left the organization this past season.

The Oilers are rumored to have interest in Bowman to be their new GM and it makes a lot of sense. Edmonton is already one of the top teams in the NHL, but adding Bowman to the front office would be smart.

Stan Bowman helped build the dynasty that was the Blackhawks that won three Stanley Cups and the hope is he can do the same in Edmonton.

#2 Buffalo Sabres

Kevyn Adams has been the Buffalo Sabres general manager since 2020 but he has yet to lead the team to the playoffs. If the Sabres fail to reach the postseason this upcoming year, it does seem likely that he will be fired.

Buffalo hasn't made the playoffs since the 2010-11 season so hiring someone that knows how to win in Bowman would be smart.

#3 Winnipeg Jets

Kevin Cheveldayoff has been the only GM of the Winnipeg Jets since the team relocated. Cheveldayoff has held the role since June 8, 2011, and is the longest-tenured GM in the NHL.

However, GMs don't stay forever and sometimes a new voice or mind is needed and that could be the case. The Jets have been able to make the playoffs but haven't had a serious run.

If Winnipeg wants to take the next step, perhaps they replace Cheveldayoff with Stan Bowman who has helped build the Blackhawks that won three Stanley Cups.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback