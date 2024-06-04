Stanley Cup Finals: 5 players to watch out for in Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers showdown

This year’s Stanley Cup Finals between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers features some of the biggest names in the NHL. Hart Trophy finalist Connor McDavid and star Leon Draisaitl headline the Oilers lineup.

Similarly, the Panthers boast some big names, including Selke Trophy winner Aleksander Barkov and former Vezina Trophy recipient Sergei Bobrovsky.

While the stars are expected to perform, some will have a direct impact on the outcome of this year’s Finals. So, let’s take a look at five players to watch out for in the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals.

Five players to watch out for in Edmonton vs Florida Stanley Cup Finals

#1 Evan Bouchard

Bouchard has emerged as a bonafide number-one defenseman for the Oilers.

He has been an offensive force, registering 27 points in 18 playoff contests. Bouchard has also been a solid defensive presence, racking up a plus-14 rating throughout the postseason.

For the first time in several seasons, the Oilers can look beyond McDavid and Draisaitl to lead the offensive charge. So, expect Evan Bouchard to play a key role in the Oilers’ attack while delivering solid defensive play at the blue line.

#2 Matthew Tkachuk

Tkachuk is the Panthers’ X-factor heading into the Stanely Cup Finals. He’s tough and can drop the gloves with the best of them.

He’s fast and can score. Thus far, Tkachuk leads the Panthers in scoring with 19 points in 17 games. He’s a true leader on and off the ice. As such, the Panthers will look toward Tkachuk to provide the leadership they need, especially when the Oilers' onslaught begins.

Expect Tkachuk to have a memorable series. He should give Edmonton headaches on the scoresheet with his physical play.

#3 Stuart Skinner

The biggest wildcard this postseason is Stuart Skinner. The Oilers goaltender has been hot and cold throughout the postseason. In the second round, he had shaky outings, leading coach Kris Knoblauch to turn to backup Calvin Pickard to make some starts.

However, Skinner turned a corner in the Conference Finals against Dallas, delivering solid goaltending throughout the series.

If Skinner can replicate his solid performance from the Conference Finals, the Panthers will be a formidable proposition. While there's no question that Florida has a solid No. 1 goalie, the Oilers can match if Skinner is on top of his game during the Stanley Cup Finals.

#4 Carter Verhaeghe

Verhaeghe had a heck of a series against the New York Rangers. He emerged as a top scorer for the Panthers, especially on the powerplay. The Oilers will need to contend with his wicked wrist shot while attempting to control his speed.

Verhaeghe should have a strong Stanley Cup Finals series, especially if he can click on the top line with Barkov and Sam Reinhart.

#5 Sam Bennett

Bennett is a polarizing figure; some love him, while others hate him. However, he could be a deciding factor in the Stanley Cup Finals series.

His physical play could decide the outcome of a series. For instance, the controversial hit he landed on Bruins captain Brad Marchand changed the complexion of that series.

However, Bennett can also score. He has notched up six goals in 12 games throughout the postseason. His linemates, Tkachuk and Evan Rodrigues, should give the Oilers plenty to worry about. Eventually, Bennett could become the key for the Panthers to take home their first Stanley Cup.