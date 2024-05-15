Stanley Cup Playoffs 2024: Updated list for eight remaining NHL teams to win it all

The second round of NHL playoffs is in its second half, with most teams already past four games in their quest to hoist the Stanley Cup. This round was expected to be full of physicality, grit and competitiveness, and it has been that. We also got to see many physical plays, especially in the Boston Bruins vs. Florida Panthers series and the Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks series.

Boston captain Brad Marchand missed two crucial games after a hit by Sam Bennett in Game 3, which led to Boston trailing Florida 3-1 in the series. In the Oilers-Canucks game, Connor McDavid avoided a severe neck injury due to two subsequent checks by Nikita Zadorov and Carson Soucy.

Teams are giving their all for the battle ahead as the NHL playoffs intensify. Let's understand what statistics say about their chances of reaching the conference final and lifting the Cup.

Stanley Cup Playoffs 2024: Win chances for the remaining eight teams

Dallas Stars

The Stars shine bright with a 94% chance of storming into the conference final. Their 55% probability of making it to the Stanley Cup finals showcases their formidable skills, with a commendable 31% shot at claiming the championship.

Florida Panthers

The Panthers boast an impressive 86% likelihood of qualifying for the conference final, setting a strong foundation. They have a 50% chance of entering the Stanley Cup finals, with a 26% chance of clinching the championship.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers playoff hopes stand at a respectable 64% chance of advancing to the conference final. With a 33% probability of reaching the Stanley Cup finals, they face stiff competition. Yet, they have a 19% chance of emerging victorious in the ultimate showdown.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes carry a solid 36% chance of securing a spot in the conference final, highlighting their playoff potential. They have a 21% likelihood of advancing to the finals, which is challenging. Yet, they have an 11% chance of hoisting the Cup.

New York Rangers

The Rangers' playoff hopes stand at a promising 64% chance of making it to the conference final. However, their 24% probability of reaching the Stanley Cup finals indicates a tougher road, with a 9% chance of claiming championship glory.

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks face a similar path with a 36% chance of reaching the conference final. Their 11% probability of making it to the Stanley Cup finals reflects their resilience, although the 4% chance of winning underlines the formidable competition.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche start with lower odds, holding a 6% chance of advancing to the conference final. Their 2% likelihood of reaching the finals and a 1% chance of winning illustrate their challenging journey in the playoffs.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins have one of the poorest chances, with a modest 15% chance of making it to the conference final. They have a 5% probability of reaching the Stanley Cup finals and a 1% chance of claiming championship victory.