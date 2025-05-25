  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Dallas Stars
  • Stars lineup today: Dallas’ projected lineup for Game 3 against the Edmonton Oilers | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conference Finals, May 25, 2025

Stars lineup today: Dallas’ projected lineup for Game 3 against the Edmonton Oilers | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conference Finals, May 25, 2025

By Evan Bell
Modified May 25, 2025 07:00 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars - Source: Imagn
Looking at the Dallas Stars' projected lines for today's game against the Edmonton Oilers (Image credit: Imagn)

Today, the Dallas Stars will look to steal Game 3 on the road in Edmonton and take a 2-1 lead over the Oilers in this Western Conference finals.

While Edmonton's woeful penalty kill in Game 1 proved to be huge for Dallas as the team forced a late-game comeback, Game 2 wound up being a different story, with the Oilers picking up a 3-0 shutout win to even things up.

Now, with the series in Edmonton for Games 3 and 4, Dallas will be looking to steal a game, or two, on the road as they look to avenge last year's conference finals loss.

In order to do so, the Stars will have to find some consistency with their full-strength play. As coach Peter DeBoer indicated after Game 2, his team has struggled to find the back of the net when playing five-on-five, something that could prove increasingly troublesome as this series goes on.

also-read-trending Trending

Dallas Stars projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

  1. Mikael Granlund - Roope Hintz - Mikko Rantanen
  2. Mason Marchment - Matt Duchene - Tyler Seguin
  3. Jamie Benn - Wyatt Johnston - Evgenii Dadonov
  4. Jason Robertson - Sam Steel - Colin Blackwell

Defense

  1. Esa Lindell - Miro Heiskanen
  2. Thomas Harley - Cody Ceci
  3. Lian Bichsel - Alex Petrovic

Goalies

  • Jake Oettinger
  • Casey DeSmith

Powerplay

  1. Matt Duchene, Roope Hintz, Mikko Rantanen, Wyatt Johnston, Thomas Harley
  2. Mason Marchment, Tyler Seguin, Jason Robertson, Miro Heiskanen, Mikael Granlund

Penalty Kill

  1. Sam Steel, Mikael Granlund, Esa Lindell, Cody Ceci
  2. Roope Hintz, Wyatt Johnston, Thomas Harley, Alex Petrovic

Looking at the latest Stanley Cup betting odds as the Stars look to take the lead in this Western Conference finals series

While Dallas was able to pick up a big win in Game 1 thanks to a five-goal third period, the team struggled to find its rhythm in Game 2.

As a result, the team is currently sitting in third place in the live Stanley Cup betting odds, behind both the Florida Panthers, who entered into this season eager to go back-to-back as champions, and the Edmonton Oilers.

While at one point in this postseason Dallas was among the favorites to go all the way, now it appears as though bettors aren't confident in the team's ability to make it out of the Western Conference finals.

Below you can see the latest FanDuel betting odds.

Stanley Cup betting odds:

  • Florida Panthers: +110
  • Edmonton Oilers: +220
  • Dallas Stars: +340
  • Carolina Hurricanes: +1200

Note: Odds subject to change

Of course, with a win tonight, we could very well see these odds shift, with the Stars' odds improving, and Edmonton's odds dropping.

About the author
Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications