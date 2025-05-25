Stars lineup today: Dallas’ projected lineup for Game 3 against the Edmonton Oilers | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conference Finals, May 25, 2025

Today, the Dallas Stars will look to steal Game 3 on the road in Edmonton and take a 2-1 lead over the Oilers in this Western Conference finals.

While Edmonton's woeful penalty kill in Game 1 proved to be huge for Dallas as the team forced a late-game comeback, Game 2 wound up being a different story, with the Oilers picking up a 3-0 shutout win to even things up.

Now, with the series in Edmonton for Games 3 and 4, Dallas will be looking to steal a game, or two, on the road as they look to avenge last year's conference finals loss.

In order to do so, the Stars will have to find some consistency with their full-strength play. As coach Peter DeBoer indicated after Game 2, his team has struggled to find the back of the net when playing five-on-five, something that could prove increasingly troublesome as this series goes on.

Dallas Stars projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Mikael Granlund - Roope Hintz - Mikko Rantanen Mason Marchment - Matt Duchene - Tyler Seguin Jamie Benn - Wyatt Johnston - Evgenii Dadonov Jason Robertson - Sam Steel - Colin Blackwell

Defense

Esa Lindell - Miro Heiskanen Thomas Harley - Cody Ceci Lian Bichsel - Alex Petrovic

Goalies

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Powerplay

Matt Duchene, Roope Hintz, Mikko Rantanen, Wyatt Johnston, Thomas Harley Mason Marchment, Tyler Seguin, Jason Robertson, Miro Heiskanen, Mikael Granlund

Penalty Kill

Sam Steel, Mikael Granlund, Esa Lindell, Cody Ceci Roope Hintz, Wyatt Johnston, Thomas Harley, Alex Petrovic

Looking at the latest Stanley Cup betting odds as the Stars look to take the lead in this Western Conference finals series

While Dallas was able to pick up a big win in Game 1 thanks to a five-goal third period, the team struggled to find its rhythm in Game 2.

As a result, the team is currently sitting in third place in the live Stanley Cup betting odds, behind both the Florida Panthers, who entered into this season eager to go back-to-back as champions, and the Edmonton Oilers.

While at one point in this postseason Dallas was among the favorites to go all the way, now it appears as though bettors aren't confident in the team's ability to make it out of the Western Conference finals.

Below you can see the latest FanDuel betting odds.

Stanley Cup betting odds:

Florida Panthers: +110

Edmonton Oilers: +220

Dallas Stars: +340

Carolina Hurricanes: +1200

Note: Odds subject to change

Of course, with a win tonight, we could very well see these odds shift, with the Stars' odds improving, and Edmonton's odds dropping.

