Stars lineup today: Dallas’ projected lineup for Game 4 against the Edmonton Oilers | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conference Finals, May 27, 2025

Tonight, the Dallas Stars will collide with the Edmonton Oilers in what seems poised to be a pivotal Game 4. Although Dallas took Game 1 at home, the team has been on the wrong end of back-to-back blowouts that have seen them outscored 9-1 in Games 2 & 3.
Now, with a chance to even things up on the road before heading back home to Dallas, the Stars will be looking to come up big tonight in enemy territory.
As coach Pete DeBoer indicated to members of the press after the game, his team doesn't need to win three games in Edmonton, they need to win one. With a win tonight, Dallas could even up the series at 2-2, putting them in a position to take a 3-2 lead back home later in the week.
Even if the team winds up losing Game 6 on the road, they would still have a chance to close things out at home in Game 7.
Dallas Stars projected lines
Note: Lines subject to change, * indicates player is questionable to play.
Forwards
- Mikael Granlund - Roope Hintz* - Mikko Rantanen
- Mason Marchment - Matt Duchene - Tyler Seguin
- Jame Benn - Wyatt Johnston - Evgenii Dadonov
- Jason Robertson - Sam Steel - Colin Blackwell
Defense
- Esa Lindell - Miro Heiskanen
- Thomas Harley - Cody Ceci
- Lian Bichsel - Alex Petrovic
Goalies
- Jake Oettinger
- Casey DeSmith
Powerplay
- Roope Hintz*, Matt Duchene, Mikko Rantanen, Wyatt Johnston, Thomas Harley
- Mason Marchment, Tyler Seguin, Jason Robertson, Miro Heiskanen, Mikael Granlund
Penalty Kill
- Sam Steel, Mikael Granlund, Esa Lindell, Cody Ceci
- Colin Blackwell, Wyatt Johnston, Thomas Harley, Alex Petrovic
Looking at the latest surrounding Stars forward Roope Hintz following Game 2 injury
Heading into Game 4, Stars fans have been eagerly awaiting news on Roope Hintz, who exited Game 2 with an injury following a shove from Edmonton defenseman Darnell Nurse.
The shove resulted in Hintz heading to the locker room, never to return to the ice.
While the NHL opted not to speak with Nurse or hand out any sort of disciplinary action following the game, Hintz wound up missing Game 3 after exiting the ice early during Sunday's pregame skate.
From the sounds of things, however, Hintz is expected to play in Game 4 tonight. Following an optional practice on Monday, he shared an optimistic update with NHL.com:
"Feeling good. I'm trying to do everything that I can that I'm able to play tomorrow."
Ultimately, the decision will come down to how things go in Tuesday's pregame skate.
