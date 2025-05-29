Stars lineup today: Dallas’ projected lineup for Game 5 against the Edmonton Oilers | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conference Finals, May 29, 2025

Tonight, the Dallas Stars will look to stave off elimination when they host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.

While Dallas was able to pick up a big 6-3 win in Game 1, the team has since struggled to maintain the same level of play, losing Games 2, 3 and 4 while only finding the back of the net twice in the three aforementioned games.

For Dallas, the story of the past few games has been its 5-on-5 struggles. As coach Peter DeBoer indicated earlier this series, the team hasn't been firing on all cylinders when at full strength.

If Dallas wants to stave off elimination tonight and send the series back to Edmonton for Game 6, it'll need to find their form sooner rather than later.

Dallas Stars projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Jason Robertson - Roope Hintz - Mikko Rantanen Mason Marchment - Matt Duchene - Tyler Seguin Jamie Benn - Wyatt johnston - Mikael Granlund Oskar Back - Sam Steel - Colin Blackwell

Defense

Esa Lindell - Miro Heiskanen Thomas Harley - Cody Ceci Lian Bichsel - Alex Petrovic

Goalies

Jake Oettinger Casey DeSmith

Powerplay

Matt Duchene, Roope Hintz, Mikko Rantanen, Wyatt Johnston, Thomas Harley Mason Marchment, Tyler Seguin, Jason Robertson, Miro Heiskanen, Mikael Granlund

Penalty Kill

Sam Steel, Mikael Granlund, Esa Lindell, Cody Ceci Colin Blackwell, Wyatt Johnston, Thomas Harley, Alex Petrovic

Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Oilers and the Stars

Heading into tonight's game between the Oilers and the Stars, Dallas is sitting as a slight betting favorite despite the fact that Edmonton is still favored to win the series and punch its ticket to the Stanley Cup finals.

Currently, on FanDuel, Dallas is a -134 favorite while on the flip side Edmonton is a +112 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Dallas is a -135 favorite and Edmonton is a +114 underdog.

Based on the latest DraftKings lines, it would take a $135 bet on Dallas as the favorites to win $100, while a $100 bet on Edmonton would win $114 if the Oilers come away from tonight's game with a win.

Note: Payout figures only reflect profit and don't include the original wager, which is paid out with a successful bet.

If Dallas comes away with a win tonight, the two sides will collide once more on Saturday in Edmonton for Game 6.

