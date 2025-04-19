Stars lineup tonight: Dallas’ projected lineup for Game 1 against Colorado Avalanche | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, April 19, 2025

Tonight, the Dallas Stars will collide with the Colorado Avalanche in Game 1 of their Western Conference playoff series. After an impressive regular season for the Stars, which saw them finish in second place in the Central Division with a record of 50-26-6, the team is eager to pick up a big win in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Of course, heading into the playoffs, the team knows that they'll have to build some momentum after a rough end to the regular season that saw them go 3-5-2 over their last 10 games, as they lost seven straight.
Given that the team ended the regular season on a losing streak, they're heading into Game 1 as slight underdogs despite finishing the year with a better record than the Avalanche.
Dallas Stars projected lines
Note: Lines subject to change
Forwards
- Mikael Granlung - Roope Hintz - Evgenii Dadonov
- Mason Marchment - Matt Duchene - Tyler Seguin
- Jamie Benn - Wyatt Johnston - Mikko Rantanen
- Oskar Back - Sam Steel - Mavrik Bourque
Defense
- Esa Lindell - Cody Ceci
- Thomas Harley - Ilya Lyubushkin
- Lian Bichsel - Alex Petrovic
Goalies
- Jake Oettinger
- Casey Desmith
Powerplay
- Mikko Rantanen, Matt Duchene, Roope Hintz, Wyatt Johnston, Thomas Harley
- Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin, Mason Marchment, Esa Lindell, Mikael Granlund
Penalty Kill
- Sam Steel, Oskar Back, Esa Lindell, Cody Ceci
- Roope Hintz, Wyatt Johnston, Thomas Harley, Ilya Lyubushkin
Previous Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche regular season games ahead of Stanley Cup Playoffs
Although the Dallas Stars finished the 2024-25 regular season with a better record than the Colorado Avalanche, the team is heading into their first-round series as the betting underdog.
One reason for that, in addition to Dallas' seven-game skid to end the season, could be the head-to-head record of these two teams this season.
Throughout their three regular-season meetings this year, the Stars posted a 1-2 record against the Avalanche.
In their first regular-season meeting in late November, the Stars were able to pick up a 5-3 win at home. However, Colorado was then able to bounce back by winning the next two games at home.
With Dallas looking to win their first Stanley Cup since the 1998-99 season, the stakes couldn't be higher as we prepare to kick off this year's Stanley Cup race.
