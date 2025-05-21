Stars lineup tonight: Dallas’ projected lineup for Game 1 against the Edmonton Oilers | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conference Finals, May 21, 2025

The Dallas Stars will look to kick off their conference finals showdown with the Edmonton Oilers in a big way on Wednesday. They are fresh off eliminating the top-seeded Winnipeg Jets last round. With home ice advantage for Games 1 and 2, Dallas aims to start strong in this highly anticipated series.

Ad

This postseason, the Stars have continued to come up big when it mattered most. In the first round, after Colorado forced a Game 7, Dallas picked up a big 4-2 win at home.

In the second round, after Winnipeg defended home ice and forced a Game 6 in Dallas, the team closed things out with a 2-1 victory.

The Stars are planning to avenge their loss to Edmonton in last year's conference finals and punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup Finals.

Ad

Trending

Dallas Stars projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Mikael Granlund - Roope Hintz - Mikko Rantanen Jason Robertson - Matt Duchene - Wyatt Johnston Mason Marchment - Sam Steel - Tyler Seguin Jamie Benn - Oskar Back - Evgenii Dadonov

Defense

Thomas Harley - Miro Heiskanen Esa Lindell - Cody Ceci Lian Bichsel - Alex Petrovic

Goalies

Jake Oettinger

Casey Desmith

Powerplay

Matt Duchene, Roope Hintz, Mikko Rantanen, Wyatt Johnston, Thomas Harley Mason Marchment, Tyler Seguin, Jason Robertson, Miro Heiskanen, Mikael Granlund

Ad

Penalty kill

Sam Steel, Mikael Granlund, Esa Lindell, Cody Ceci Roope Hintz, Wyatt Johnston, Thomas Harley, Lian Bichsel

Odds for Game 1 between the Stars and Oilers

Ahead of Game 1 between Dallas and Edmonton, the Stars are a slight betting favorite. While Tuesday's odds were closer to even, bettors are now backing Dallas to get the job done.

On FanDuel, the Stars are -128 favorites while the Oilers are +106 underdogs. On DraftKings, Dallas is a -130 favorite and Edmonton is a +110 underdog.

Ad

It would take a $130 bet on the Stars to win $100 on DraftKings. On the other hand, a $100 bet on the Oilers would win $110.

Following Wednesday's game, the two teams will battle in Game 2 on Friday before the series heads to Edmonton for Games 3 and 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama