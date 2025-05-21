Stars lineup tonight: Dallas’ projected lineup for Game 1 against the Edmonton Oilers | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conference Finals, May 21, 2025

  • home icon
By Evan Bell
Modified May 21, 2025 16:01 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Winnipeg Jets at Dallas Stars - Source: Imagn
Looking at the Dallas Stars' projected lines for tonight's game against the Edmonton Oilers (image credit: IMAGN)

The Dallas Stars will look to kick off their conference finals showdown with the Edmonton Oilers in a big way on Wednesday. They are fresh off eliminating the top-seeded Winnipeg Jets last round. With home ice advantage for Games 1 and 2, Dallas aims to start strong in this highly anticipated series.

This postseason, the Stars have continued to come up big when it mattered most. In the first round, after Colorado forced a Game 7, Dallas picked up a big 4-2 win at home.

In the second round, after Winnipeg defended home ice and forced a Game 6 in Dallas, the team closed things out with a 2-1 victory.

The Stars are planning to avenge their loss to Edmonton in last year's conference finals and punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup Finals.

Dallas Stars projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

  1. Mikael Granlund - Roope Hintz - Mikko Rantanen
  2. Jason Robertson - Matt Duchene - Wyatt Johnston
  3. Mason Marchment - Sam Steel - Tyler Seguin
  4. Jamie Benn - Oskar Back - Evgenii Dadonov

Defense

  1. Thomas Harley - Miro Heiskanen
  2. Esa Lindell - Cody Ceci
  3. Lian Bichsel - Alex Petrovic

Goalies

  • Jake Oettinger
  • Casey Desmith

Powerplay

  1. Matt Duchene, Roope Hintz, Mikko Rantanen, Wyatt Johnston, Thomas Harley
  2. Mason Marchment, Tyler Seguin, Jason Robertson, Miro Heiskanen, Mikael Granlund
Penalty kill

  1. Sam Steel, Mikael Granlund, Esa Lindell, Cody Ceci
  2. Roope Hintz, Wyatt Johnston, Thomas Harley, Lian Bichsel

Odds for Game 1 between the Stars and Oilers

Ahead of Game 1 between Dallas and Edmonton, the Stars are a slight betting favorite. While Tuesday's odds were closer to even, bettors are now backing Dallas to get the job done.

On FanDuel, the Stars are -128 favorites while the Oilers are +106 underdogs. On DraftKings, Dallas is a -130 favorite and Edmonton is a +110 underdog.

It would take a $130 bet on the Stars to win $100 on DraftKings. On the other hand, a $100 bet on the Oilers would win $110.

Following Wednesday's game, the two teams will battle in Game 2 on Friday before the series heads to Edmonton for Games 3 and 4.

