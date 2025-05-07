Stars lineup tonight: Dallas’ projected lineup for Game 1 against the Winnipeg Jets | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 2, May 7, 2025

The Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets will collide in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series tonight. Dallas advanced after defeating the Colorado Avalanche in a tough first-round matchup. The Stars finished second in the Central Division. Winnipeg arrives after a hard-fought first-round victory of its own.

Now, the Stars and the Jets will look to punch their ticket to the Western Conference Finals, where they will face the winner of the Vegas Golden Knights-Edmonton Oilers series.

Edmonton is up 1-0 in that series, with the team looking to go back-to-back as Western Conference champs.

Dallas Stars projected lines

Note: Lines are subject to change

* indicates player is questionable

Forwards

Mikael Granlund - Roope Hintz - Mikko Rantanen Jamie Benn - Matt Duchene - Tyler Seguin Jason Robertson* - Wyatt Johnston - Mason Marchment Oskar Back - Sam Steel - Evgenii Dadonov

Defense

Thomas Harley - Ilya Lyubushkin Esa Lindell - Cody Ceci Lian Bichsel - Alex Petrovic

Goalies

Jake Oettinger Casey Desmith

Powerplay

Matt Duchene, Roope Hintz, Mikko Rantanen, Wyatt Johnston, Thomas Harley Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin, Jason Robertson*, Esa Lindell, Mikael Granlund

Penalty Kill

Sam Steel, Oskar Back, Esa Lindell, Cody Ceci Roope Hintz, Wyatt Johnston, Thomas Harley, Ilya Lyubushkin

Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Stars and the Jets

Bettors seem pretty divided on how they think things will play out in tonight's game between the Stars and the Jets

In the regular season, Winnipeg posted a better record than Dallas, winning a league-best 56 games en route to the top seed in the Central Division. Despite that, and the fact that the Jets will have home ice advantage tonight, these odds are incredibly tight.

On FanDuel, both teams have -110 odds, while on DraftKings, Winnipeg has -105 odds and Dallas has -115 odds.

Based on the latest FanDuel odds, it would take a $110 bet on either team to win $100 on top of the original bet. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, a $105 bet on Winnipeg would win $100 in addition to the original bet, while a $115 bet on Dallas would win $100 in addition to the original bet.

Following Game 1 of this second-round series tonight, the two teams will be back in action on Friday for Game 2.

