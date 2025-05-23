Stars lineup tonight: Dallas’ projected lineup for Game 2 against the Edmonton Oilers | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Conference Finals, May 23, 2025

Tonight, the Dallas Stars will look to defend home ice and extend their lead in this conference finals series against the Edmonton Oilers.
After a seven-game series win against the Colorado Avalanche in the first round and a six-game series win over the Winnipeg Jets in the second round, the Oilers are the only thing standing in the way of Dallas making it to the Stanley Cup.
Now, with a chance to avenge last year's conference finals loss to Edmonton, and go up 2-0 in this best-of-seven series, the pressure is on as Dallas heads into Game 2 tonight.
In Game 1, the two sides battled it out in a highly anticipated affair, with Edmonton up 3-1 heading into the third period. Despite that, a 5-0 third period wound up giving the Stars a 6-3 win, and a 1-0 lead in the series.
Dallas Stars projected lines
Note: Lines subject to change
Forwards
- Mikael Granlund - Roope Hintz - Mikko Rantanen
- Jason Robertson - Matt Duchene - Wyatt Johnston
- Mason Marchment - Sam Steel - Tyler Seguin
- Jamie Benn - Oskar Back - Evgenii Dadonov
Defense
- Thomas Harley - Miro Heiskanen
- Esa Lindell - Cody Ceci
- Lian Bichsel - Ilya Lyubushkin
Goalies
- Jake Oettinger
- Casey Desmith
Powerplay
- Matt Duchene, Roope Hintz, Mikko Rantanen, Wyatt Johnston, Thomas Harley
- Mason Marchment, Tyler Seguin, Jason Robertson, Miro Heiskanen, Mikael Granlund
Penalty Kill
- Sam Steel, Mikael Granlund, Esa Lindell, Cody Ceci
- Roop Hintz, Wyatt Johnston, Thomas Harley, Ilya Lyubushkin
Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Stars and the Oilers as Dallas looks to take a 2-0 lead
Heading into Game 2 tonight, bettors seem to be pretty divided in regards to who they think is going to get the win.
On FanDuel, Dallas has -114 odds, while Edmonton has -105 odds. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, the Stars have -115 odds, while Edmonton has -105 odds.
Based on the latest DraftKings betting odds, it would take a $115 bet on Dallas to win $100. On the other hand, a $105 bet on Edmonton could win $100 if the Oilers steal Game 2 on the road tonight.
Note: Payout figures only reflect profit, and do not include winning back the original bet, which is achieved with a successful wager.
Following tonight's game, the series will shift to Edmonton for Game 3 on Sunday, and Game 4 on Tuesday, before returning to Dallas for Game 5 on Thursday, if needed.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama