Stars lineup tonight: Dallas’ projected lineup for Game 4 against the Winnipeg Jets | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 2, May 13, 2025

The Dallas Stars will look to take a 3-1 lead in their second-round series against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. After stealing Game 1 (Wednesday) on the road 3-2, the Stars came up short in Game 2 (Friday), sending the series to Dallas all tied up at one game apiece.

Thanks to impressive offensive play in Game 3 (Sunday), the Stars were able to take a 2-1 lead in this best-of-seven playoff series, setting the stage for a pivotal Game 4. With a win, the series heads back to Winnipeg with the Jets down 3-1.

Although 32 NHL teams have come back from 3-1 deficits, according to Champs or Chumps, 90.9% who held a 3-1 series lead went on to close out the series.

Dallas Stars projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Mikael Granlund - Roope Hintz - Mikko Rantanen Mason Marchment - Matt Duchene - Tyler Seguin Jamie Benn - Wyatt Johnston - Jason Robertson Colin Blackwell - Sam Steel - Evgenii Dadonov

Defense

Thomas Harley - Ilya Lyubushkin Esa Lindell - Cody Ceci Lian Bichsel - Alex Petrovic

Goalies

Jake Oettinger Casey Desmith

Powerplay

Matt Duchene, Roope Hintz, Mikko Rantanen, Wyatt Johnston, Thomas Harley Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin, Jason Robertson, Esa Lindell, Mikael Granlund

Penalty kill

Sam Steel, Colin Blackwell, Esa Lindell, Cody Ceci Roope Hintz, Wyatt Johnston, Thomas Harley, Ilya Lyubushkin

Odds for Game 4 between the Stars and Jets

Heading into Tuesday's game, bettors are backing Dallas to get the job done. The Stars are also favored to win the series.

On FanDuel, Dallas is a -146 favorite for Game 4, while Winnipeg is a +122 underdog. On DraftKings, the Stars are -142 favorites and the Jets are +120 underdogs.

It would take a $142 bet on Dallas to win $100 on DraftKings, while a $100 bet on Winnipeg would net $120..

Following Tuesday's matchup, the series will shift to Winnipeg for Game 5, which is scheduled for Thursday.

