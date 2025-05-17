Stars lineup tonight: Dallas projected lineup for Game 6 against the Winnipeg Jets | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 2, May 17, 2025

  • home icon
By Evan Bell
Modified May 17, 2025 12:00 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Dallas Stars at Winnipeg Jets - Source: Imagn
Looking at the Dallas Stars projected lines for tonight's game against the Winnipeg Jets (Image credit: Imagn)

Tonight, the Dallas Stars will look to close out their second-round series against the Winnipeg Jets at home, and punch their ticket to the conference finals.

After stealing Game 1 on the road, Dallas defended home ice, winning Game 3 by a three-goal margin and Game 4 by a two-goal margin, to secure a 3-1 lead over the Jets.

Although the team came up short in their attempt to close out the series on the road in Game 5, with the two teams set to compete at the American Airlines Center in Dallas tonight, Stars fans are hopeful that their team can pick up a big win.

A win today would set the stage for a big rematch with the Edmonton Oilers in the conference finals.

Dallas Stars projected lineup

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

  1. Mikael Granlund - Roope Hintz - Mikko Rantanen
  2. Jamie Benn - Matt Duchene - Tyler Seguin
  3. Jason Robertson - Wyatt Johnston - Alex Petrovic
  4. Mason Marchment - Sam Steel - Evgenii Dadonov

Defense

  1. Thomas Harley - Miro Heiskanen
  2. Esa Lindell - Cody Ceci
  3. Lian Bichsel - Ilya Lyubushkin
Goalies

  • Jake Oettinger
  • Casey DeSmith

Powerplay

  1. Matt Duchene, Roope Hintz, Mikko Rantanen, Wyatt Johnston, Thomas Harley
  2. Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin, Jason Robertson, Miro Heiskanen, Mikael Granlund

Penalty Kill

  1. Sam Steel, Mikael Granlund, Esa Lindell, Cody Ceci
  2. Roope Hintz, Wyatt Johnston, Thomas Harley, Ilya Lyubushkin

Looking at the latest Stanley Cup betting odds heading into Game 6 between the Stars and Jets

Earlier in the week, Dallas was sitting as the betting favorite to go all the way, and win the Stanley Cup after securing a 3-1 lead over the Winnipeg Jets.

Since giving up Game 5, however, Dallas has fallen in the standings. On the flip side Edmonton has climbed into the top spot, thanks to a win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Now, the latest betting odds on most major sportsbooks seem to indicate that bettors believe we could see a rematch between the Oilers and the Florida Panthers in this year's Stanley Cup finals.

Below you can see the latest FanDuel odds:

  • Edmonton Oilers: +230
  • Florida Panthers: +280
  • Carolina Hurricanes: +310
  • Dallas Stars: +360
  • Winnipeg Jets: +1900
  • Toronto Maple Leafs: +2600

If Dallas comes up short tonight, this series will head back to Winnipeg for a tentative Game 7 on Monday.

About the author
Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

Edited by Satagni Sikder
