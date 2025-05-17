Stars lineup tonight: Dallas projected lineup for Game 6 against the Winnipeg Jets | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 2, May 17, 2025

Tonight, the Dallas Stars will look to close out their second-round series against the Winnipeg Jets at home, and punch their ticket to the conference finals.
After stealing Game 1 on the road, Dallas defended home ice, winning Game 3 by a three-goal margin and Game 4 by a two-goal margin, to secure a 3-1 lead over the Jets.
Although the team came up short in their attempt to close out the series on the road in Game 5, with the two teams set to compete at the American Airlines Center in Dallas tonight, Stars fans are hopeful that their team can pick up a big win.
A win today would set the stage for a big rematch with the Edmonton Oilers in the conference finals.
Dallas Stars projected lineup
Note: Lines subject to change
Forwards
- Mikael Granlund - Roope Hintz - Mikko Rantanen
- Jamie Benn - Matt Duchene - Tyler Seguin
- Jason Robertson - Wyatt Johnston - Alex Petrovic
- Mason Marchment - Sam Steel - Evgenii Dadonov
Defense
- Thomas Harley - Miro Heiskanen
- Esa Lindell - Cody Ceci
- Lian Bichsel - Ilya Lyubushkin
Goalies
- Jake Oettinger
- Casey DeSmith
Powerplay
- Matt Duchene, Roope Hintz, Mikko Rantanen, Wyatt Johnston, Thomas Harley
- Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin, Jason Robertson, Miro Heiskanen, Mikael Granlund
Penalty Kill
- Sam Steel, Mikael Granlund, Esa Lindell, Cody Ceci
- Roope Hintz, Wyatt Johnston, Thomas Harley, Ilya Lyubushkin
Looking at the latest Stanley Cup betting odds heading into Game 6 between the Stars and Jets
Earlier in the week, Dallas was sitting as the betting favorite to go all the way, and win the Stanley Cup after securing a 3-1 lead over the Winnipeg Jets.
Since giving up Game 5, however, Dallas has fallen in the standings. On the flip side Edmonton has climbed into the top spot, thanks to a win over the Vegas Golden Knights.
Now, the latest betting odds on most major sportsbooks seem to indicate that bettors believe we could see a rematch between the Oilers and the Florida Panthers in this year's Stanley Cup finals.
Below you can see the latest FanDuel odds:
- Edmonton Oilers: +230
- Florida Panthers: +280
- Carolina Hurricanes: +310
- Dallas Stars: +360
- Winnipeg Jets: +1900
- Toronto Maple Leafs: +2600
If Dallas comes up short tonight, this series will head back to Winnipeg for a tentative Game 7 on Monday.
