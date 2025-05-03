Stars lineup tonight: Dallas’ projected lineup for Game 7 against the Colorado Avalanche | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, May 3, 2025

Tonight, the Dallas Stars will look to close out their first-round series against the Colorado Avalanche at home in a highly anticipated Game 7. Throughout this series, Dallas and Colorado have gone back and forth, trading wins, with the Avalanche taking Game 1 on the road, and Dallas returning the favor in Game 3.
While the Stars had a chance to close things out in Game 6, Colorado defended home ice, picking up a 7-4 win on Thursday to force Game 7 tonight.
With their season on the line, the Stars will look to close things out in front of their home crowd tonight, while punching their ticket to a second-round matchup against the winner of the Winnipeg Jets-St. Louis Blues series.
Dallas Stars projected lines
Note: Lines subject to change
Forwards
- Mikael Granlund - Roope Hintz - Mikko Rantanen
- Mason Marchment - Matt Duchene - Tyler Seguin
- Jamie Benn - Wyatt Johnson - Evgenii Dadonov
- Oskar Back - Sam Steel - Colin Blackwell
Defense
- Esa Lindell - Cody Ceci
- Thomas Harley - Ilya Lybushkin
- Lian Bichsel - Alex Petrovic
Goalies
- Jake Oettinger
- Casey Desmith
Powerplay
- Matt Duchene, Roope Hintz, Mikko Rantanen, Wyatt Johnston, Thomas Harley
- Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin, Mason Marchment, Esa Lindell, Mikael Granlund
Penalty Kill
- Sam Steel, Oskar Back, Esa Lindell, Cody Ceci
- Roope Hintz, Wyatt Johnston, Thomas Harley, Ilya Lyubushkin
Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Avalanche and the Stars, as both teams look to punch their ticket to the second round
Heading into tonight's closeout game in Dallas, bettors seem to be backing the Avalanche to get things done after their Game 6 win.
On FanDuel, Colorado is a -162 favorite while on the flip side, Dallas is a +134 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Colorado is a -170 favorite while Dallas is a +142 underdog.
So far this season, Colorado has posted a 23-17-1 record on the road, while on the other hand, Dallas has posted a 28-10-3 record at home this season.
Based on the latest DraftKings betting odds, it would take a $170 bet on Colorado as the favorites to win $100. On the other hand, a $100 bet on Dallas as the underdog could win $142 on top of the original bet.
While the winner of this series will advance to face the winner of the Jets-Blues series, so far, the league hasn't announced when Game 1 will take place.
