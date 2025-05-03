Stars lineup tonight: Dallas’ projected lineup for Game 7 against the Colorado Avalanche | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, May 3, 2025

Tonight, the Dallas Stars will look to close out their first-round series against the Colorado Avalanche at home in a highly anticipated Game 7. Throughout this series, Dallas and Colorado have gone back and forth, trading wins, with the Avalanche taking Game 1 on the road, and Dallas returning the favor in Game 3.

Ad

While the Stars had a chance to close things out in Game 6, Colorado defended home ice, picking up a 7-4 win on Thursday to force Game 7 tonight.

With their season on the line, the Stars will look to close things out in front of their home crowd tonight, while punching their ticket to a second-round matchup against the winner of the Winnipeg Jets-St. Louis Blues series.

Dallas Stars projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Ad

Trending

Forwards

Mikael Granlund - Roope Hintz - Mikko Rantanen Mason Marchment - Matt Duchene - Tyler Seguin Jamie Benn - Wyatt Johnson - Evgenii Dadonov Oskar Back - Sam Steel - Colin Blackwell

Defense

Esa Lindell - Cody Ceci Thomas Harley - Ilya Lybushkin Lian Bichsel - Alex Petrovic

Goalies

Jake Oettinger Casey Desmith

Powerplay

Matt Duchene, Roope Hintz, Mikko Rantanen, Wyatt Johnston, Thomas Harley Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin, Mason Marchment, Esa Lindell, Mikael Granlund

Penalty Kill

Sam Steel, Oskar Back, Esa Lindell, Cody Ceci Roope Hintz, Wyatt Johnston, Thomas Harley, Ilya Lyubushkin

Ad

Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Avalanche and the Stars, as both teams look to punch their ticket to the second round

Heading into tonight's closeout game in Dallas, bettors seem to be backing the Avalanche to get things done after their Game 6 win.

Ad

On FanDuel, Colorado is a -162 favorite while on the flip side, Dallas is a +134 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Colorado is a -170 favorite while Dallas is a +142 underdog.

So far this season, Colorado has posted a 23-17-1 record on the road, while on the other hand, Dallas has posted a 28-10-3 record at home this season.

Based on the latest DraftKings betting odds, it would take a $170 bet on Colorado as the favorites to win $100. On the other hand, a $100 bet on Dallas as the underdog could win $142 on top of the original bet.

While the winner of this series will advance to face the winner of the Jets-Blues series, so far, the league hasn't announced when Game 1 will take place.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama