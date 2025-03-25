Suter scores twice, Demko returns, and more: 3 reasons why Vancouver Canucks won 4-3 in SO over New Jersey Devils

The Vancouver Canucks pulled out a gritty 4-3 shootout win over the New Jersey Devils on Monday night at Prudential Center. The Canucks overcame two New Jersey leads to force overtime and eventually won in a shootout, courtesy of Jonathan Lekkerimaki.

Pius Suter scored twice, continuing his solid play this season, while Lekkerimaki had the other goal for the Vancouver Canucks. Meanwhile, Timo Meier scored twice for the New Jersey Devils, with Erik Haula getting his ninth of the year for the Devils.

So, here’s a look at the three main reasons why the Vancouver Canucks beat the New Jersey Devils:

Three reasons why the Vancouver Canucks beat the New Jersey Devils

#3 The Canucks played a gritty game

The Vancouver Canucks played a gritty game, coming back from 2-1 and 3-2 deficits. In particular, Suter’s goal late in the third period to force overtime was about as gritty as they come.

Here’s a look at Suter's goal:

Suter popped a loose puck home following a scramble in the crease before poking the puck past Jacob Markstrom despite three red sweaters in the crease.

Overall, the Canucks’ determination allowed them to skate away with the two points.

#2 Suter scores twice

Pius Suter was the Vancouver Canucks' best player. Apart from his gutsy equalizer late in the third period, he scored the game’s opening goal in the first period.

Here’s a look:

Suter has set a career-high in goals, potentially reaching the 30-goal mark if he continues his current hot streak. Most importantly, he has provided the Canucks with offense at times when other stars have failed to get on the scoreboard.

#1 Demko returns

Thatcher Demko was back in the crease for the Canucks as de facto starter Kevin Lankinen battles an undisclosed illness. Demko was solid if unspectacular, making 22 saves on 25 shots. Demko did what he needed to do to keep the Canucks in the game.

In overtime, Demko played a major role in helping the Canucks pull out the victory, stopping four shots. Demko then stopped three of four shots in the shootout to preserve the win for the Canucks.

With a healthy Demko back in the fold, the Canucks have as good a chance as any to get back into the thick of the playoff race in the Western Conference.

The Canucks will be back on the ice on Wednesday night when they visit the New York Islanders as a part of their current six-game road trip.

