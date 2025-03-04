  • home icon
  Suzuki's 4-point night, Matheson game-winner, and more: 3 reasons why Montreal Canadiens won 4-3 in OT over Buffalo Sabres 

Suzuki’s 4-point night, Matheson game-winner, and more: 3 reasons why Montreal Canadiens won 4-3 in OT over Buffalo Sabres 

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Mar 04, 2025 03:37 GMT
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Montreal Canadiens - Source: Imagn
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Montreal Canadiens - Source: Imagn

The Montreal Canadiens pulled out an exciting 4-3 overtime win over division rivals, the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night at Bell Centre. The Canadiens came back to win the game after blowing a 3-0 lead, as the Sabres scored twice in the third period to force the game into overtime.

Mike Matheson scored the game-winner at the 1:21 mark of the extra frame. Cole Caufield (PPG), Nick Suzuki (SHG) and Juraj Slafkovsky (PPG) also scored for the Canadiens. Meanwhile, Alex Tuch, Tage Thompson, and Rasmus Dahlin replied for the Sabres.

Here's a closer look at three reasons why the Montreal Canadiens won over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night.

3 reasons why Montreal Canadiens won 4-3 in OT over Buffalo Sabres

#3. Excellent special teams

Montreal’s special teams stepped up on Monday night. First, the power play notched two tallies, with Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky scoring in the first period. All told, the Habs went 2-for-5 with the man advantage.

On the penalty kill, the Habs killed off all four Sabres’ power plays with captain Nick Suzuki getting a shorthanded goal.

Here’s a look at the tally:

A bad turnover in the Montreal zone led to Mike Matheson picking up the puck and leading a 2-on-1 with Suzuki. As Matheson slid the puck to Suzuki, Suzuki fired a rocket past James Reimer to make the game 2-0.

Overall, the Habs’ special teams were excellent despite the team blowing the special teams had built.

#2. Matheson game-winner

Mike Matheson had a great game on Monday night. He registered an assist on Nick Suzuki’s shortie and then added the game-winner in overtime.

Here’s a look at the goal:

The goal was Matheson’s fifth of the season. Most importantly, it gave Montreal two crucial points to get back into the Eastern Conference playoff race.

#1. Suzuki’s four-point night

Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki had a whale of a game. He scored a goal and added three assists to register a four-point night. Monday night’s four-point contest was Suzuki’s 17th multi-point effort of the season.

Suzuki now has 64 points in 61 games this season, leading the team in offense and displaying the intangibles the Canadiens need as they continue to emerge from their rebuild. Suzuki’s tremendous game earned him the first star on the night.

The Canadiens will get a break for a couple of days as they recalibrate and get ready to face the Edmonton Oilers next in the first game of their upcoming four-game West Coast swing.

