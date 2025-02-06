Taking advantage of mistakes, blocked shots, and more: 3 reasons why Edmonton Oilers beat Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 in OT

The Edmonton Oilers secured their second victory over the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center this season. Despite losing a two-goal lead in the third period, the Oilers triumphed in overtime, finishing the game with a 4-3 win.

Their win improved their record to 34-16-4 and helped them put some distance between themselves and the Vegas Golden Knights for first place in the Pacific Division. Meanwhile, the struggling Blackhawks fell to 16-31-6, continuing to reside at the bottom of the standings.

First-year Oilers forward Viktor Arvidsson struck first, netting his seventh goal of the season early in the second period after a scoreless first period. However, Chicago's Lukas Reichel tied the score with just seconds remaining, setting up a tense third period.

Jeff Skinner and Leon Draisaitl gave the Oilers a two-goal lead in the third, only to see the Blackhawks mount a comeback with goals from Ryan Donato and Alec Martinez, pushing the game into overtime.

Thanks to a careless line change by the Blackhawks resulting in a too-many-men on the ice penalty, the Oilers took full advantage. Connor McDavid set up Zach Hyman for the overtime winner:

Despite Arvid Soderblom's best efforts for the Blackhawks, he allowed four goals but still managed to finish with 34 saves against Edmonton's high-powered offense. On the other hand, Calvin Pickard performed decently for the Oilers, making 29 saves of his own.

3 reasons why Edmonton Oilers beat Chicago Blackhawks 4-3

#1. The Oilers took advantagte of their most important opportunity on the power-play

The Oilers may have failed to convert on their three power-play chances earlier in the game, but thanks to a careless mistake by the Blackhawks in overtime, they seized the key opportunity to end the game.

Connor McDavid's nifty pass set up Zach Hyman, who deflected the puck past Arvid Soderblom for the deciding goal.

#2. Edmonton blocked 18 shots from Chicago

While the Blackhawks managed to finish with 32 total shots on goaltender Calvin Pickard, the Oilers' defense was stingy, blocking 18 separate chances. Darnell Nurse led the effort with four blocks, while Mattias Ekholm added three more.

#3. Edmonton once again spoiled what was a strong performance from Arvid Soderblom in goal for Chicago

The Oilers will be relieved to have faced Arvid Soderblom for the last time this season, as he made their victories at the United Center hard-fought. Soderblom gave the Blackhawks a fighting chance in both games, making a combined 64 saves. He can certainly take pride in his efforts.

