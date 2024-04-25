Tampa Bay Lightning lineup for playoffs: Projected Game 3 starting lines ahead of Florida Panthers clash - 2024 NHL Playoffs

The Tampa Bay Lightning return home for a pivotal Game 3 in their first-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

Tampa Bay is down 2-0 in the series after dropping Game 1 3-2 and losing Game 2 3-2 in overtime. Game 3 is as close to a must-win for Tampa Bay as it can get, and the Lightning have some questions about their lineup.

In Game 2, defenseman Nick Perbix and forward Tanner Jeannot were out of the lineup as scratches. Heading into Game 3, Tampa Bay could have multiple changes to its lineup due to the health of certain players, but according to DailyFaceoff, the forward group is as follows:

Anthony Duclair - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Steven Stamkos

Michael Eyssimont - Nick Paul - Mitchell Chaffee

Maxwell Crozier - Luke Glendening - Tyler Motte

On defense, Perbix's status is uncertain, but Calvin de Haan filled in nicely for him, so it's expected he will remain in the lineup.

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Matt Dumba - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Calvin de Haan

In net, Tampa Bay doesn't have any questions as Andrei Vasilevskiy will be the starting goalie. Matt Tomkins is the Lightning's backup goalie.

Tampa Bay Lightning not panicking despite 0-2 hole

Although the Tampa Bay Lightning are down 0-2 in their series, the team isn't pushing the panic button.

Tampa Bay has been in this spot before, as the Lightning were down 0-2 to the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference Finals in 2022, and Tampa Bay won four straight to win the series.

"We just played one-game series," coach Jon Cooper said, via ABC Tampa Bay. "And didn’t sit here and say, 'Oh my gosh, now we’re down two.' We’re not going to win two games tomorrow night. Just gotta win one."

Lightning forward Brandon Hagel said the team isn't panicking, as they know they have the confidence to win at home.

"I think we all know what we need to do in here at home," Hagel said. "I think everyone in that dressing room believes, and there’s no panic. We gotta just take care of business here."

Game 3 is set for Thursday at 7 p.m. ET, with the oddsmakers having it as a pick'em as both Florida and Tampa Bay are -110.