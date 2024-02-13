Tampa Bay Lightning vs Boston Bruins: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 13, 2024

On Tuesday, Feb 13 at 7 p.m. ET, there is an exciting matchup between the 32-11-9 Boston Bruins and the 28-20-5 Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN.

After a 3-0 loss to the Washington Capitals, the Bruins are eager for redemption, while the Lightning are coming off a 4-2 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Boston Bruins: Game preview

The Tampa Bay Lightning boast an average of 3.4 goals per game, with a remarkable 30.7% success rate on their power play opportunities. On the defensive end, the Lightning allow an average of 3.3 goals per game.

Nikita Kucherov leads the team in scoring with 33 goals and 56 assists, while Brandon Hagel has contributed 19 goals with 29 assists and Brayden Point has netted 25 goals and added 29 assists.

In goal, Andrei Vasilevskiy holds a record of 17-11-0, with a 2.79 GAA and a .901 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins have been averaging 3.4 goals per game throughout the season, with their defense giving up an average of 2.6 goals per game.

David Pastrnak is a key offensive force with 33 goals and 42 assists, and Brad Marchand has contributed 25 goals and 23 assists. Jeremy Swayman, in goal, has recorded a season record of 16-6-2, maintaining a 2.67 GAA and a .916 SV%.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Boston Bruins: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 134 times, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Lightning are 47-74-9-4 (38.4%) against the Bruins.

In faceoffs, the Bruins have a 49.2% win rate, while the Lightning have a 51.3% win rate.

On penalty kills, the Bruins boast a strong 82.1% success rate, while the Lightning have an 80.9% % success rate.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Boston Bruins: Odds and prediction

This season, Boston boasts a solid 28-18 record when favored by odds. Among games where their odds were below -65, they've emerged victorious in 16 out of 24 encounters, indicating a strong 62.3% chance of winning this game.

Conversely, the Tampa Bay Lightning have faced underdog status 23 times this season, pulling off upsets in eight of those instances. Their lone game with odds of +140 or longer ended in victory, giving them a 41.7% chance of winning this time around.

Prediction: Bruins 4-3 Lightning.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Boston Bruins: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Bruins to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: David Pastrnak to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Nikita Kucherov to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Lightning to beat the spread: Yes.

