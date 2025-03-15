Tampa Bay Lightning vs Boston Bruins: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 15, 2025

The Tampa Bay Lightning will visit the Boston Bruins tonight at 7:00 pm EST. The Lightning come in squarely in the playoff picture at 37-23-5. The Bruins are currently on the outside looking in, though they're not far from the playoff spots at 30-29-8. There are 11 points separating these two teams in the Atlantic Division.

Ad

Lightning vs Bruins Head-to-Head and Key Stats

The Bruins are 80-47-9-3 all-time against the Lightning.

Boston is 46-16-6-2 at home when facing Tampa Bay historically.

The Bruins have won two of three this season, and a win tonight would clinch a series win.

The Bruins have lost four of the last six season series excluding 2024-25.

Boston is outscoring Tampa Bay 443-374 all-time.

The Bruins average 3.5 home goals per game against Tampa.

The Lightning average 2.5 road goals per game against Boston.

Ad

Trending

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Boston Bruins Game Preview

The Tampa Bay Lightning suffered a setback on Thursday by losing in a shootout to the Philadelphia Flyers. The Boston Bruins suffered a big blow to their postseason chances last time out in a 6-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators.

The Bruins are home underdogs tonight (Imagn)

The Bruins have two injuries to report ahead of tonight's contest. Defenseman Charlie McAvoy is still out from the 4 Nations Face-Off and defenseman Hampus Lindholm is still on Injured Reserve.

Ad

Conversely, the Lightning are in great shape with just one injured player. Right wing Nikita Kucherov is day-to-day and is not expected to suit up, but his absence should be shortlived.

Lightning vs Bruins Betting Tips

The Lightning are 31-16-4 as favorites this season.

The Bruins are 12-22-3 as underdogs.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are 34-31 against the spread and 16-16 ATS on the road.

The Boston Bruins are 30-37 against the spread and 17-18 ATS at home.

Ad

Lightning vs Bruins Odds and Predictions

The Tampa Bay Lightning are favored to win at -189 on the moneyline.

The Bruins are +150 to win outright.

The puck line is Lightning -2, which is +290.

The Bruins are -222 to cover.

The total is set at 5.5.

The over is -120, while the under is +100.

Prediction: The Lightning win with ease. The Lightning will not, however, cover the puck line but they will combine with Boston to hit the over. Lighting 4, Bruins 3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama