Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers: Game 3 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, April 26, 2025

The Tampa Bay Lightning go on the road to play the Florida Panthers for Game 3 on Saturday, April 26 at 1 p.m. ET.
Tampa Bay lost Game 2, 2-0, as the Lightning lost both games at home to fall to 0-2 in the series.
Lightning vs Panthers: Head-to-head & key stats
- Tampa Bay went 2-2 against Florida this season and is 0-2 in the playoffs
- Florida averaged 3 goals per game
- Tampa Bay allowed 2.63 goals per game
- The Panthers went 27-12-2 at home
- Tampa Bay went 18-19-4 on the road
- The Panthers allowed 2.71 goals per game
- The Lightning averaged 3.56 goals per game
Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers: Preview
Tampa Bay is down 0-2 in the series, losing both games at home as the Lightning were shut out in Game 2. In the series, the Lightning only had two goals, which were scored by Jake Guentzel and Brayden Point.
The Lightning will start Andrei Vasilevskiy, who went 38-20-5 with a 2.18 GAA and a .921 SV%, and in his career against Florida, he's 17-15-1 with a 2.99 GAA and a .911 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 0-2 with a 3.56 GAA and a .821 SV%.
Florida, meanwhile, has taken total control of the series as the reigning Stanley Cup champs look dominant again. The Panthers were led by Nate Schmidt who scored the opening goal, which is his third goal of the series while Sam Bennett has the empty-netter.
The Panthers will start Sergei Bobrovsky, who had a shutout in Game 2. This season, he went 33-19-2 with a 2.44 GAA and a .906 SV%. In his career against Tampa Bay, he's 14-13-3 with a 3.15 GAA and a .893 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 2-0 with a 1.00 GAA and a .951 SV%.
Lightning vs Panthers: Odds & Prediction
Tampa Bay is a +114 underdog while Florida is a -135 favorite, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.
The Panthers have dominated Tampa Bay in this series who hasn't looked good. The Lightning need to win Game 3 to have any chance in this series, but Tampa Bay has played poorly on the road.
However, expect the Bolts to come out strong and the Lightning will get a win here to keep the series interesting.
Prediction: Lightning 3, Panthers 2.
Lightning vs Panthers: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Tampa Bay ML (+114)
Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (-105)
